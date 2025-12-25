Ogun agric programme takes sensitisation to four LGAs

The Ogun State Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme has commenced a four-day community sensitisation and awareness campaign across four participating local councils of Obafemi-Owode, Odogbolu, Ijebu-East and Yewa North, covering 40 communities.



The programme is aimed at sensitising stakeholders and host communities ahead of the take-off of the designated Agro-Industrial Hub (AIH) and Agricultural Transformation Centres (ATCs), as well as educating those involved on the objectives, opportunities and benefits embedded in the initiative.



Speaking during the exercise, the National Programme Coordinator, Dr Yusuf Kabir, explained that the integration of farmers, processors, community leaders, farmer organisations, women leaders, traditional rulers, security personnel and other value-chain actors, including investors, is to boost food security, create jobs and drive industrialisation.

Represented by the National Knowledge Management and Communication Officer, Babangida Shehu, the coordinator disclosed that the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is supporting farmers with inputs and capacity building, empowering youths and women, and facilitating access to market linkages to enhance agricultural productivity.

He added that the African Development Bank (AfDB) is focusing on the construction of Agro-Industrial Hubs and Agricultural Transformation Centres in the state.



The State Programme Coordinator, Mrs Kehinde Jokotoye, represented by the State Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Mr Ibrahim Bushi, stated that cassava and rice are the priority crops for the current year.

Kabir hinted that four additional states would be included in the programme next year, while farmers who have already benefited from the initiative would be linked to off-takers and financial institutions.



Chairman of Obafemi-Owode Local Council, Sina Ogunsola, represented by the Supervisor for Agriculture, Muyiwa Ojebiyi, highlighted that farming remains one of the major occupations in the area. He assured that communities in the council area will continue to support the SAPZ programme to enhance socio-economic development.



In his contribution, Divisional Officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Temitope Obasan, educated growers on the need to promptly report conflicts, particularly those arising between farmers and herders.



Also speaking, the Productivity Officer, Mr Wale Odunayo, disclosed that preparations are ongoing for the distribution of dry-season farming inputs, urging farmers to take full advantage of the initiative.

The Environment and Climate Change Officer, Mrs Temidayo Adedigba, taught the farmers weather and information advisory services to provide weather forecasts and guidance on planting periods and fertiliser application to reduce post-harvest losses.



Appreciating the government on behalf of other stakeholders, the Baale of Oke-Ayo, Mr Makinde Ade, commended the government’s contributions and the Renewed Hope Agenda targeted at driving growth in the agricultural sector.



The Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programme is a Federal Government initiative implemented in collaboration with the Ogun State government, African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

