Ogun assembly approves resolution to revive Apoje farms in Ijebu-Igbo

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling for the immediate revitalisation of Apoje Farms in Ijebu-Igbo as part of a broader review of farm settlements and government-owned plantations and forest reserves across the state.

The resolution followed a debate on a motion by Hon. Rasheed Kashamu, representing Ijebu North I State Constituency, titled “Need for the Revamp of Apoje Farms and Comprehensive Review of Farm Settlements Management in Ogun State.”

The motion, seconded by Hon. Olakunle Sobukanla, was supported by the entire House through a voice vote.

In his contribution, Hon. Kashamu highlighted the historical significance of Apoje Farms, describing it as “a once-thriving hub for oil palm, citrus, and other agricultural produce.” He argued that rehabilitating the farm would support the state’s agricultural development strategies, enhance food production, and increase internally generated revenue. He urged the Assembly to prioritise infrastructure upgrades, modern farming systems, and strategic partnerships to restore full commercial operations at the farm settlement.

Hon. Kashamu also proposed incorporating Apoje Farms into the State’s Agricultural Master Plan, expanding activities to include livestock production, aquaculture, processing hubs, and agro-tourism, under a sustainable management framework to ensure accountability and productivity.

Other lawmakers, including former Speaker Rt Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, Minority Leader Lukman Adeleye, and Hon. Oluseun Adesanya, Babatunde Tella, Haruna Egungbohun, Damilare Bello, and Adegoke Adeyanju, supported the motion, noting the need to revive Apoje and other farm settlements to address food scarcity and stabilise the economy.

They called for a comprehensive review of government-owned agricultural estates to enhance transparency and efficiency and urged action to prevent encroachment by real estate developers on government-acquired farmlands.

The Assembly directed the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Bolu Owootomo, his forestry counterpart, Engr Taiwo Oludotun, and the General Manager of the Agricultural Development Corporation to appear before it on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, to provide updates on the management of farm settlements and government-owned plantations.

Waste Discharge from Free Trade Zone

Last week, the Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Environment urged prompt action to address waste discharge from the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone in Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, following an on-site assessment of environmental damage linked to the industrial zone.

The oversight visit was led by the Committee Chairman, Assemblyman Samsudeen Lawal, accompanied by Minority Leader Lukman Adeleye and Assemblyman Adebisi Oyedele. The inspection followed a petition from the Igbesa Central Community Development Association, which alleged that wastewater and industrial effluent were being deliberately channelled into the community, affecting farmlands, livestock, and property.

During the visit, the Committee examined the canal receiving the discharges and evaluated the surrounding environment. They noted that swamp dredging and decontamination efforts were already in progress to address some of the damage.

Community representatives, including Pastor Amos Adeoye, Chairman of the Igbesa Central Community Development Association, Secretary Bankole Yusuf, and Alhaji Sadiq Animashaun Ganiu Bankole, voiced concern over the pollution, describing it as a disregard for the health and livelihoods of local residents.

Reiterating a previous Assembly resolution on the matter, the Committee directed the Free Trade Zone management to establish a functional effluent treatment plant and construct concrete water channels to prevent future environmental degradation and protect the host community.