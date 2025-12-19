Ogun Assembly commends housing ministry over GRA regeneration scheme, others

Ogun State House of Assembly, through its Committee on Finance and Appropriations, on Friday commended the Ministry of Housing for the delivery of massive affordable housing projects across the state.

The Assembly equally urged the ministry to surpass the achievements in the next fiscal year.

Members of the Committee, led by Hon. Musefiu Lamidi, who lauded the Commissioner, Jagunmolu Omoniyi, for his quality service delivery in the sector, especially in the Government Reservation Area(GRA) Regeneration Scheme, said that such efforts had led to an increase in housing development across the State.

Defending the budget proposals of his ministry and the related agencies under his purview, including the State Housing Corporation and Housing Projects, Omoniyi thanked the lawmakers for their cooperation with the executive arm, which has advanced the socio-economic development of the State.

He disclosed that the Ministry and its sister agencies would embark on legacy projects in the next fiscal year, including the construction of a state-of-the-art International Conference Centre at Iperu, an Appeal Court complex in the State capital and a 2,500-capacity Banquet Hall.

The commissioner further disclosed that plans were underway to complete and convert the abandoned Block E Complex in the State Government Secretariat into a Revenue House for the office of the State Internal Revenue Service, alongside the construction of the Assembly and appointees’ quarters in Ibara Housing Estate and a 563-unit housing project at Siun.

Other agencies that defended their budget proposals before the State lawmakers were the Bureau of Lands and Survey, led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Mrs. Oyindamola Oyelese and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, led by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Kehinde Jokotoye.

In other news, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Friday approved the appointment of Mrs. Omolara Adebukola Adebayo as the new Statistician-General of the state.

This was a move aimed at further strengthening the operations of the Ogun State Bureau of Statistics and enhancing the quality of the Civil/Public Service.

The appointment was contained in a statement issued by the State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, who said the decision was in line with the provisions of Section 12 (1) of the Ogun State Statistical Law, 2012.

According to the statement, Mrs. Adebayo was selected from the pool of successful Directors under the Ogun State Pipeline Leadership Development Programme, a scheme designed to groom and supply competent officers for top-level appointments in the Civil/Public Service.

Mrs. Adebayo joined the Ogun State Civil Service on November 19, 2001, as a Statistician on Grade Level 08, and rose steadily through the ranks to become Deputy Director (Statistician), Grade Level 16, with effect from January 1, 2024. She had been acting as the Statistician-General following the statutory retirement of the former occupant of the office in May 2025.

An experienced professional, Mrs. Adebayo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Ibadan, obtained in January 1999. She also earned an Oracle 11g Certification in 2012 with a 95 per cent pass grade, and possesses a Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics from Ogun State University.

The statement urged the newly appointed Statistician-General to bring dedication, diligence and selflessness to her new role, while relentlessly pursuing excellence in service to the state.