Ogun gov appoints new perm secs, principals-general, headteachers-general

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has approved the appointment of nine new permanent secretaries, two principals-general and four headteachers-general.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the State Head of Service, Mr Kehinde Onasanya, said the appointments were made in line with Section 208(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), after careful consideration of merit, professionalism, inclusiveness and relevant experience in the Ogun State Civil/Public Service.

Onasanya explained that the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries were selected from a pool of Directors who successfully completed the Ogun State Executive Leadership Development Pipeline Programme, which serves as the platform for grooming top-level public service leaders.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are Mr Abdul-Azeez Oludare Ajidele, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Justice; Mrs Olufunmilayo Yetunde Soyoye-Baker, Director of Agriculture and State Coordinating Director, Cash Transfer Unit; Mrs Adebimpe Foluso Obienu, Director of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice; Dr (Mrs) Kafayat Modupe Lawal, Executive Secretary, Alternate Medicine Board; Mr Ahmed Bayo Adetona, Director of Audit, Office of the Auditor-General (State).

Others are Mr Idowu Oladapo Onasanya, Director of Administration and Supplies, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Mr Olalekan Peter Taiwo, Director of Payment, State Treasury Office; Mr Akintomiwa Oluwagbeminiyi Osibodu, Director of Administration and Supplies, Teaching Service Commission; and Engr Kehinde Olukayode Akintomide, Director of Industrial Promotion, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

In the education sector, the Governor also approved the appointment of two principals-general and four headteachers-general to fill existing vacancies within the Teaching Service Commission and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Those appointed as Principals-General are Mr Matthew Adeyinka Osilesi for Remo Division and Mr Yakubu Olorunyomi Lamidi for Ijebu Division.

The new Headteachers-General are Mr Benjamin Olusegun Alonge (Ijebu Division), Mrs Aminat Folake Busari (Remo Division), Mr Olusegun Nathaniel Akapo (Yewa Division) and Mrs Folake Omolara Onabanjo (Egba Division).

According to the Head of Service, the education sector appointments followed a rigorous selection process that included oral interviews, comprehensive screening and inspection of schools previously managed by the shortlisted candidates.

The assessment covered academic performance in external examinations and competitions, quality of school administration, statutory records, staff relations, maintenance of facilities and personal attributes.

Mr Onasanya congratulated the appointees and urged them to exhibit dedication, selflessness and excellence in the discharge of their duties, while contributing meaningfully to the development of the state in line with the “Building

Our Future Together” agenda of the Abiodun administration.

He added that the swearing-in ceremony for the new appointees would be conducted by the governor at a later date.