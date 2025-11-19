Ogun reaffirms commitment to sustainable industrial ecosystem

The Ogun State government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Speaking at a two-day workshop for HSE officers, waste vendors, and PSPs in the state, tagged “Synergy, Standards, Solutions: Forging a New Era of Waste Management in Ogun State,” the Commissioner of Environment, Dr Oladimeji Oresanya, disclosed that with synergy among stakeholders, adherence to standards, and the courage to develop practical solutions, the government will forge a new era of industrial waste management that benefits the environment, people, and the economy.

Represented by the Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics, Mr Akinbode Shofela, he stated that the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun remains fully committed to creating and sustaining an environment that supports both industrial productivity and public well-being.

He said, “This workshop complements these initiatives and helps reinforce the message that sustainable industrial development is the shared responsibility of every facility operating within our borders.”

Oresanya explained that the improper management of industrial waste has severe consequences that can no longer be ignored: soil and water contamination, air pollution, occupational hazards, public health risks, and long-term environmental degradation.

He added, “But on the flip side, proper waste management enhances operational efficiency, reduces costs, boosts corporate reputation, and promotes a circular economy.”

While declaring the workshop open, the Special Adviser and Managing Director of Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Hon. Abayomi Hunye explained that the workshop was borne out of the outcome of his inspections and observations of companies in the state.

He noted that such a workshop was also organised last year, stressing that the outcome was commendable.

Hunye added that the level of companies’ compliance with the state’s directives is commendable, as is the attitude of PSPs towards the evacuation of waste.

Speaking earlier, General Manager of the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), Hon. Kehinde Bello, stated that workshops such as this play a vital role in enhancing competence, fostering collaboration, and aligning government strategies for effective waste management and safety governance.

The General Manager, who was represented by the Director, Inspectorate and Compliance Monitoring, Oluyemisi Osinaike, emphasised that industrial standards established and enforced through relevant regulatory frameworks are equally crucial, noting that standards are designed to promote waste reduction, recycling, and safe disposal, aligning with circular economy principles, global best practices, SDG goals, while addressing local industrial and environmental needs.

He said, “I therefore wish to charge all industrial facilities present here to strive towards achieving various certifications (e.g., ISO 14001 for environmental management, ISO 45001 for safety professionals, etc.), which help to enhance environmental and safety compliance and drive continuous improvement.”

The workshop, organised by the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), was attended by more than 1,000 stakeholders in the state, including waste vendors and HSE officers, among others.