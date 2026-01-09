Ogun residents protest firms’ unchecked mining, quarry operations

Residents of Isara Remo in Remo North Local Council of Ogun State, under the umbrella of Isara Socio-Economic Vanguard, yesterday, called for the intervention of Governor Dapo Abiodun and Speaker of the House, Daisi Elemide, in what they described as destructive activities of quarry operators in and around the community.

Led by its chairman, Mr Taiwo Bakare, the group maintained that the unchecked mining activities of the quarry companies had destroyed their roads and were impacting negatively on the health of residents of the agrarian community.



It explained further that several efforts made in the past to let the operators see the need to support the well-being and socio-economic development of the community as a way of cushioning the negative impacts of their mining activities on the residents yielded no fruit.



Speaking to journalists after submitting copies of their petition to Governor Abiodun and Speaker Elemide, Bakare claimed: “For several years, our community has suffered utter neglect, intimidation and unfair treatment at the hands of quarry operators and their collaborators.



“Despite being the host community, Isara has not meaningfully benefitted from the activities of the quarry companies.” Chairman of Isara Development Council, Benson Lawal, also decried the environmental degradation caused by the quarry companies, as their operations were causing untold hardship for the residents.