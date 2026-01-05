Ogun targets 3,000 units of affordable housing in 2026 – Commissioner

The Ogun State Government has announced plans to deliver an additional 3,000 units of affordable housing across the state in 2026, including infrastructure-supported site-and-services schemes.

The Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Jamiu Omoniyi, disclosed this while unveiling the strategic roadmap for housing development in Ogun State for the 2026 fiscal year.

According to him, through coherent policies, disciplined execution and strategic partnerships, the housing sector has continued to deliver developments that meet international standards while remaining responsive to local realities.

“Through coherent policies, disciplined execution, and strategic partnerships, the sector has delivered developments that meet international standards while staying responsive to local realities, contributing meaningfully to job creation, wealth generation, and the overall Gross Domestic Product of the State,” he said.

Omoniyi stated that in the past year, the state delivered 30 units of duplexes at the Ibara GRA Cluster 1 extension, as well as 100 duplexes at the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate.

He noted that the achievements reflect “consistency, planning, integrity, and institutional capacity” within the housing sector.

“Significantly, the overwhelming response from subscribers within the State and from Nigerians in the diaspora, coupled with the invaluable support of our Traditional Rulers, community leaders, and well-meaning residents, continues to strengthen our resolve to broaden access to affordable, quality housing across the State,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2026, the commissioner said the Ministry of Housing and the Ogun State Housing Corporation are positioned to scale up delivery through several legacy projects.

“As we step confidently into the 2026 fiscal year, key legacy projects slated for execution include the construction of an International Conference Centre (GIA) at Iperu, a modern 2,500-seater Banquet Hall/Centre, the Appeal Court Headquarters and Residences, Ibara GRA Phase II comprising 50 duplexes, as well as Commissioners’ Quarters, Appointees’ Quarters, and Assembly Quarters,” he stated.

He explained that housing delivery in Ogun State goes beyond shelter, encompassing “dignity, functionality, sustainability, urban renewal, and inclusive economic growth.”

“Beyond these, we will advance flagship housing developments across strategic locations, including Prince Courts Estate at Siun along the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway; ISEYA Court, Oke-Mosan; Havila Court, Ibara; and Havens Court, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, alongside the continued Regeneration Scheme of Ibara GRA through Phase II,” Omoniyi added.

He emphasised that the initiatives align with the 2026 Budget of Sustainable Legacy, noting that the state remains on track to deliver over 10,000 affordable homes by the end of the current administration.

“Notably, work continues steadily on the Ibara GRA Urban Regeneration Project, where over 150 modern housing units have already been delivered out of more than 200 planned, restoring dignity, order, and structure to an area that had previously suffered years of neglect and illegal occupation,” he said.

Reaffirming the 2026 target, Omoniyi said: “In line with the 2026 budget projections, the sector is poised to deliver an additional 3,000 units of affordable housing across the state, including infrastructure-supported site-and-services schemes.”

He acknowledged challenges faced in 2025, including criticism and misinformation, but insisted the sector remained focused.

“While we remain justifiably proud of our sterling achievements, we are not oblivious to the challenges encountered along the way… We choose facts over fiction, delivery over distraction, and results over rhetoric,” he said.

According to him, the visible transformation across communities and estates in Ogun State reflects the developmental strides of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

“Our mission remains clear and unwavering: to provide quality, affordable, and sustainable housing while positioning the Gateway State as a benchmark for Housing and Urban Development in Nigeria and beyond,” Omoniyi said.