Women-led housing project in Ogun State wins sustainability award

A residential real estate development in Ogun State, Mowe Golf Town, has received a sustainability award at the 7th Africa Housing Awards in Abuja, drawing attention to the growing presence of women-led initiatives in Nigeria’s property sector.

The project was named Green Sustainable Housing Project of the Year at the awards ceremony, held at Fraser Suites, Abuja. The event brought together housing professionals, policymakers and developers from across the continent. Among those present were Namibia’s Minister of Urban and Rural Development, James Sankwasa, and the convener of the Africa Housing Awards, Festus Adebayo.

Organisers said the award recognised housing developments that demonstrate measurable progress in environmentally responsible construction and long-term community planning. Mowe Golf Town, which began operations less than a year ago, was cited for its design approach and sustainability features rather than for scale alone.

According to information released by the developers, the project has recorded sales valued at approximately ₦2.3bn within its first year. While independent verification of the figure was not provided at the event, analysts note that demand for residential developments along the Lagos–Ibadan corridor, including Mowe, has increased in recent years due to urban spillover from Lagos and rising interest in planned estates outside major city centres.

Mowe Golf Town is located in Mowe, Ogun State, an area that has seen rapid residential expansion driven by its proximity to Lagos and improved transport links. The developers describe the estate as a lifestyle-focused community designed to balance housing with green spaces. They say more than half of the land area has been retained as natural greenery, with construction designed around existing vegetation.

The project incorporates building materials and systems intended to reduce environmental impact, including lightweight walling materials and on-site waste management technology. Sustainability assessors at the awards cited these elements, alongside energy and water efficiency measures, as factors in the decision to grant the prize.

One of the features that drew attention at the ceremony was the project’s leadership structure. The development team is largely composed of women across several senior functions, including strategy, design, marketing and legal services. Industry observers say this is still relatively uncommon in Nigeria’s construction and real estate sectors, which have traditionally been male-dominated, particularly at executive level.

The developers have also highlighted social initiatives linked to the project, including programmes aimed at increasing women’s participation in property investment and partnerships intended to support cultural and youth-focused activities in the local community. Such initiatives were referenced by judges as part of the broader assessment of social and environmental impact.

Mowe Golf Town has also attracted interest beyond Nigeria. Representatives of the project confirmed that it has been invited to present its model at the Intra-African Trade Fair, while sustainability-focused forums have referenced the estate in discussions on environmentally conscious housing in West Africa.

Housing experts caution, however, that long-term impact will depend on how such developments perform over time, including their affordability, maintenance of green spaces and integration with surrounding communities. Awards, they note, are an early indicator rather than a final measure of success.

The Africa Housing Awards, now in their seventh year, aim to promote innovation, sustainability and inclusive growth in housing across the continent. As Nigeria continues to face a significant housing deficit, estimated by some bodies at more than 20 million units, developments that combine environmental considerations with commercial viability are likely to remain under scrutiny from both policymakers and investors.