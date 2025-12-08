Ogun warns against indiscriminate dumping of waste

Ogun State Government, on Monday, raised the alarm about the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages, streets, and other unapproved spots in the state, stating that violators face fines and possible jail time.

The government, which issued this warning through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Waste Management, Hon. Abayomi Hunye, stated that it has observed in recent weeks that most people in markets dump waste indiscriminately, polluting the environment and fostering a climate of filth.

It warned such persons to take note of the provisions of the (2020) law establishing the Ogun State Waste Management Authority and other related matters.

Section 34(1) of the law states: “Any person who contravenes any of the provisions of this law commits an offence and upon arrest shall pay a penalty of twenty-five thousand (N25,000) to the Authority. Failure to do so, upon conviction by a court, the offender is liable to a maximum fine of two million naira (N2,000,000) or three months imprisonment, or both.”

The statement added: “The Ogun State Government can no longer tolerate the pernicious practice of dumping waste indiscriminately.

“All the approved markets in the state have designated areas and containers for refuse disposal, but many people habitually dump refuse anywhere they choose, putting public health in jeopardy.

“There’s a law against this, and henceforth, the State Government will not hesitate to implement the provisions and bring sanity to the state.

In other news, the police in Ogun State have sounded a note of warning to peddlers of fake security tips, particularly those using the picture of the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, to desist from such acts or face the full wrath of the law.

This follows the command’s observation on recent unsolicited “security tips” circulating online, which had falsely generated a state of emergency and widespread insecurity in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, on Thursday.

Odutola said that such online fake security information would not only mislead members of the public but also constitute a security threat to the state, especially when using the CP’s picture to complement the tips without approval from the command’s Headquarters.

She also expressed concern about individuals or groups recycling old videos, raising alarms about certain content and using divisive language capable of inducing fear and threats among the people of the state, warning anyone behind the post to stop the dastardly acts.

The Police PRO said, “The Ogun State Police Command has observed a recent surge in unsolicited ‘security tips’ circulating online, some of which falsely insinuate a state of emergency or widespread insecurity in the state.

“One of such misleading posts, currently in circulation with the picture of the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, PhD, is deceptive, unauthorised, and was made without any directive, approval, or recourse to the command.”