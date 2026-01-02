Ohanaeze youths hail Abuja court ruling backing Jan rollout of new tax regime

The Ohanaeze Youths Movement has commended the Abuja High Court for its ruling permitting the implementation of Nigeria’s new tax regime from 1 January 2026, describing the judgement as a landmark decision that strengthens the nation’s efforts toward sustainable economic transformation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the youth body said the court’s decision reaffirmed judicial independence and the supremacy of the rule of law, removing uncertainties that could have undermined the rollout of critical economic reforms.

According to the group, the new tax regime is a key pillar for fiscal discipline, improved revenue generation, and reduced dependence on borrowing. They emphasised that no nation can achieve economic stability without an efficient, transparent, and equitable tax system.

“We Ohanaeze Youths commend the judiciary for standing firm on the side of national interest. This ruling has consolidated the ongoing efforts aimed at repositioning the Nigerian economy for growth, shared prosperity, and long-term stability,” the statement said.

The group acknowledged that reforms may involve temporary adjustments or discomforts but said the long-term benefits of the tax framework—including enhanced infrastructure, improved public services, and greater opportunities for businesses—far outweigh the initial challenges.

“The new tax regime has laid the foundation for a seamless takeoff on 1 January and requires patience from Nigerians,” the statement added.

The youths called on Nigerians, particularly young people and entrepreneurs, to cooperate with authorities and engage constructively to ensure the smooth implementation of the policy.

They also urged government agencies to uphold transparency, fairness, and accountability in enforcing the reforms, noting that public trust is crucial to achieving the desired economic outcomes.

“The judgment of the court is a clear signal that national development must rise above sectional interests. We therefore encourage all stakeholders to support the implementation process in the collective interest of Nigeria’s economic renewal,” the statement said.

The Ohanaeze Youths reaffirmed their commitment to mobilising Ndi Igbo youths toward compliance, civic responsibility, and constructive participation in policies aimed at national economic transformation.