Okpebholo, groups condemn attack on traders, monarch’s palace

• Protesters arrested, arraigned

• State postpones school resumption date

• Benin monarch cautions youths against violence amid rising insecurity

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has condemned the attack on the Ekpoma community of Esan West Local Council Area, following the alleged hijack of a peaceful protest by hoodlums who attacked traders and destroyed parts of the Onojie’s palace.



The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele, condemned the attack when he visited the palace of Zaiki Anthony Abumere II, the Onojie of Ekpoma, to ascertain the level of destruction allegedly caused by the protesters.



He said there was no justification for invading a traditional institution under the guise of expressing grievances over insecurity. Okpebholo was accompanied by top government officials, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the Edo Central Senatorial leader, General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd), and other party stakeholders.

The governor was taken round the palace and shown several items destroyed during the invasion. Vehicles within the palace compound were vandalised, while canopies and chairs were broken.



Cartons of noodles belonging to the Onojie’s wife, who trades in the product, were also destroyed. The doors and windows of the palace were damaged.



The governor described the invasion and looting of property as criminal and unacceptable, stressing that protests must never be used as an excuse for lawlessness.



He disclosed that a security meeting was held earlier in the week with a strong focus on Edo Central Senatorial District, particularly the Ekpoma axis, adding that the government had rolled out strategic and technology-driven security operations.

ALSO, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), yesterday, condemned the unprovoked attack, warning that such acts could deepen ethnic tensions if left unaddressed.



The group decried the actions of some youths who reportedly chased Hausa traders out of the livestock market and slaughtered their goats, describing the incident as a grave injustice and a dangerous escalation of communal violence.



In a statement by its National Coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the group said Hausa traders were seen fleeing the market, abandoning their livestock, while some residents inflicted further harm.



According to reports, the attack followed the killing of a local youth by suspected kidnappers. While acknowledging the pain and anger caused by such a tragedy, CNG said it was unacceptable for innocent traders, who contribute to the local economy and peaceful coexistence, to be targeted.



The coalition demanded immediate compensation for affected traders, noting that the loss of livestock represents not only economic hardship but also deep emotional and cultural damage.



Charanchi said: “Our traders were seen fleeing the market, their livestock left to wander, while some residents took it upon themselves to inflict further harm. Such behaviour is not only barbaric but also undermines the very fabric of our society.”

MEANWHILE, over 50 persons, allegedly involved in the protest, were arraigned in Benin yesterday. The suspects were driven in a Black Maria to the Edo State High Court, where they currently await arraignment. Some students of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, were among the suspects.



It was gathered that the suspects were arrested at various locations in Ekpoma. Some of the students who spoke to journalists said they were sleeping inside their hostels when they were arrested at about 3:00 a.m. At the court premises, relatives of the victims were seen loitering around and looking worried.



As of the press time, security officials cordoned off the courtroom and refused journalists access. Edo Police spokesman, Eno Ikoedem, however, said the arrested suspects were involved in acts of looting and violence.

However, the Edo State Government has postponed the resumption of all public and private schools in Edo Central Senatorial District, where the governor hails from.



The postponement may not be unconnected to the rising insecurity in the area. In a statement, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, said the school resumption postponement is indefinite to enable them to address some exigencies to improve pupils’ welfare.

He said: “The new date of resumption will be duly communicated to the public in due course. Parents, guardians, and all education stakeholders within Edo Central Senatorial District are kindly requested to take note of this development and comply accordingly.”

IN a related development, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has cautioned Nigerian youths against violence that could plunge the nation into upheaval.



The royal father advised youths at his Palace while addressing leaders of Benin City Christian Community, whose 2026 Universal Week of Prayers climaxed on Sunday. The week was themed ‘The unchangeable God.’



The traditional ruler, who spoke in Edo Language, specifically pleaded with youths in Edo State to exercise restraint and apply wisdom, as well as preserve their heritage for future generations.



He said: “To all youths across Edo State, we use this opportunity to plead with you; do not use violence to destroy Nigeria and cause confusion in the Country.



“Allow this government in Edo State to work. Support and keep praying for leaders in the country.”