Oba Ladoja calls for Ibadan State creation, constitutional roles to monarchs

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Sunday renewed the call for the creation of Ibadan State and the formal inclusion of traditional rulers in Nigeria’s constitutional framework, declaring that the time has come to correct long-standing structural imbalances in the country’s governance system.

Oba Ladoja made the call during a congratulatory visit to his Bodija house by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, alongside ranking members of the 10th National Assembly.

The visit, which drew senators from across party lines, was described as historic and symbolic of renewed engagement between Nigeria’s political leadership and traditional institutions.

Speaking, Oba Ladoja said Nigeria had reached a defining moment that required bold constitutional reforms, stressing that Ibadan, one of Africa’s largest indigenous cities, deserved statehood.

According to him, the scale, population, and historical significance of Ibadan justify the long-standing demand for its elevation to a full-fledged state.

“I speak not merely as a politician, but as a citizen deeply invested in the future of my people and this country. What matters is securing progress, stability, and fairness for our people. Ibadan has the population, capacity, and history to stand as a state,” he said.

The royal father also urged the National Assembly to grant defined constitutional roles to traditional rulers, arguing that the steady erosion of monarchs’ authority since colonial times has weakened grassroots governance, community cohesion, and conflict resolution.

“Traditional institutions are not competitors to democratic governance; they are partners..Their positions are well-documented in our history. Reintegrating them meaningfully into national development will strengthen unity, stability, and peace,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria had often failed to implement meaningful reforms due to constitutional bottlenecks and political resistance, but insisted that the current dispensation offered a rare opportunity to “do things differently.”

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio praised Ibadan as one of Africa’s great cities and acknowledged the weight of responsibility carried by its traditional leadership.

Rejecting descriptions of the city as a “village,” Akpabio said official census figures showed Ibadan’s population rivals that of entire countries.

“This is no small place. A city of nearly four million people carries enormous responsibility, and its leadership must reflect that reality”, he said.

He described the Senate delegation as an “institution in itself,” comprising principal officers and ranking lawmakers who collectively represent the backbone of Nigeria’s democratic system.

Akpabio assured the monarch and people of Ibadanland that the National Assembly was open to legislative engagement on issues affecting traditional institutions.

“If there is anything we can do, through legislation or otherwise, to support this institution and its vision, we are prepared to do so,” the Senate President said.

Earlier, former Kebbi State Governor and Senator representing Kebbi Central, Adamu Aliero, described the gathering as humbling, noting that unity, faith, and peace were the foundations of Nigeria’s nationhood.

He praised the Olubadan’s diligence and intellectual depth, recalling their time together in the Governors’ Forum and at meetings of the National Council of State and National Economic Council.

“I have no doubt that this kingdom will be steered to greater heights under your leadership,” Aliero said, praying for wisdom, strength, and a peaceful reign.

The visit was also notable for its bipartisan tone, with senators from both the ruling party and the opposition in attendance, underscoring growing recognition of the role traditional rulers can play in national stability.