Olubadan seeks unity in terror fight, warns against foreign interference

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, over the weekend urged Nigerians to unite in confronting terrorism and extremism, emphasizing that the nation must collectively end the scourge and heal divisions caused by years of insecurity.

Oba Ladoja made the call at his palace in Oke Aremo, Ibadan, while receiving the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke.

The monarch lamented that Nigeria has been grappling with terrorism for over a decade, since the twilight of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in 2014, resulting in massive loss of lives, destruction of property, and widespread displacement.

“Many people have been killed, and property worth inestimable amounts destroyed. Families, especially women and children, have been displaced, and kidnappings have become rampant. Successive administrations—from Jonathan to Buhari, and now Tinubu—have spent trillions to fight insecurity. But terrorists do not distinguish between Muslims and Christians; they see everyone as prey,” the Olubadan said.

Oba Ladoja appealed to Bishop Oke, as leader of the PFN, to continue encouraging Christians to remain steadfast and peaceful despite prevailing challenges.

“We appeal to you to help us placate our Christian brethren, who are understandably aggrieved. These difficult times will pass,” he added.

The monarch highlighted that the South-West enjoys a history of peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths and urged other regions to emulate such tolerance and mutual respect.

While acknowledging global concern about Nigeria’s security situation, Oba Ladoja cautioned against any foreign interference in the nation’s internal security matters, stressing that external involvement should only occur through collaboration and mutual respect.

Earlier, Bishop Wale Oke congratulated Oba Ladoja on his emergence as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, praying for divine wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to guide him in fulfilling his duties to both God and humanity.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has asked United States President Donald Trump to withdraw his recent comment describing Nigeria as a “disgraced country,” warning that such language could inflame tensions and undermine national stability.

The demand followed an Expanded General Purpose Committee (EGPC) meeting chaired by the NSCIA President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, held on Sunday at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the Council was alarmed that some “Islamophobic and unpatriotic Nigerians” had misled foreign governments with claims suggesting Nigeria was experiencing a genocide against Christians.

Oloyede stressed that Nigeria’s insecurity affects citizens across religious and ethnic lines, noting that both Muslims and Christians continue to be victims of terrorism, banditry, communal clashes, and criminality driven by climate stress, failed governance, and the proliferation of arms.