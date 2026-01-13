Olubadan urges journalists to uphold fairness, developmental reporting

Oba (Dr) Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa1), the Olubadan of Ibadanland, on Tuesday urged journalists across Nigeria to practise fairness and objectivity in their reporting, warning against the dangers of fake news and destructive journalism.

The monarch made the call during a courtesy visit by the Executive Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, led by their newly elected chairman, Akeem Abas, at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga, Oba Ladoja emphasised that modern journalism should move away from “pull-him-down” reporting towards constructive and developmental journalism, akin to practices in developed nations.

“Gone are the days of destructive journalism,” the Olubadan said. “The modern era demands constructive information dissemination, which promotes peaceful co-existence, unity, progress and meaningful development.” He further urged journalists to desist from spreading false information, stressing that the press has a crucial role in shaping public opinion positively.

Oba Ladoja also prayed for God’s protection, blessings and favour upon all journalists in Nigeria as they carry out their professional responsibilities.

In his remarks, Abas expressed appreciation for the warm reception by the Olubadan. He described the visit as an opportunity to pay homage to the first-class monarch and to receive his royal blessings.

The NUJ Chairman also called on other traditional rulers across Yoruba land and Nigeria at large to emulate Oba Ladoja’s qualities, including humility, resilience, dedication to cultural preservation, service to humanity, and commitment to both human and infrastructural development. He assured the Olubadan of journalists’ unwavering support in advancing Ibadanland and Oyo State.

The NUJ team included Seye Ojo, National Trustee; Abiodun Atilola, Vice Chairman; Temidayo Adu, Secretary; Moses Morenikeji, Treasurer; Khalid Imram, Chief of Staff; Rofiat Animosahun Olateju; Lekan Yusuf; Peter Ayoade, and Sina Akinpelu.

In a related development, the Olubadan also received courtesy visits from management teams of prominent institutions, including the Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), led by Director-General Dr. Tachana Buba; the Sun Newspaper, led by Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief Mr. Onuoha Ukeh; and the Board of Directors of Independent Newspapers, led by Managing Director Steve Omanufeure. During the visits, the leaders pledged their support for the progress, unity, and development of Ibadanland, Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole.