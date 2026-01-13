Oluyede vows improved national security, troops’ welfare

Buratai proposes stronger force for nation’s safety

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has reassured that the armed forces will uproot all threats to national security, both local and trans-border.



In a goodwill message on the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) yesterday, Oluyede vowed that the military “shall give no quarter, nor mortgage the cradle of our national heritage and security at any time.

“The boast of our great nation’s adversaries will forever remain poor, and the consequences of their hubris shall forever be disappointment,” he said.



The CDS lauded President Bola Tinubu for his steadfast leadership, strategic guidance, and unwavering support to the armed forces. Oluyede assured the President of the military’s enduring commitment to defending the nation’s democratic values while ensuring peace and security in the country.



The CDS paid glowing tribute to the country’s fallen heroes, whom he described as “valiant souls who laid down their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the unity and sovereignty of Nigeria.”



To the gallant officers and men currently serving across the various theatres of operation, the CDS extended his sincere commendation and gratitude to them.



He said their unwavering dedication to duty in the most challenging and perilous conditions continues to strengthen the nation’s security.



Oluyede promised to prioritise troops’ welfare, appealing to Nigerians to always promote national unity and reject all forms of divisive rhetoric.

ALSO, erstwhile Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) has called for far-reaching reforms in the nation’s security and governance architecture to guarantee the country’s safety.



He proposed five key policy recommendations aimed at translating Nigeria’s defence vision into actionable outcomes, including professionalisation and specialisation of the military, well-equipped police to handle internal security, and the establishment of a National Defence Innovation Fund (NDIF).

Buratai proposed yesterday in Abuja in a lecture titled “Securing Nigeria’s Future: The Armed Forces and National Development,” which he delivered at the National Symposium/Lecture Series held to commemorate the 2026 AFCRD.



He also proposed the reformation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) into a mandatory National Service Scheme with both military and civic tracks to promote skill acquisition and national cohesion.



Buratai urged the country to reposition the armed forces as a catalyst for national development and long-term stability.