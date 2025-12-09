Omoni Oboli tops creator chart as Gaise Baba’s ‘Not Turning Back’ video beats others on YouTube

Nigerian actress and screenwriter Omoni Oboli has been presented with the plaque of Top Creator Channel on YouTube for 2025. She received the award at the Google office in Ikoyi, Lagos, during an event tagged ‘An Afternoon With YouTube’ and the unveiling of Nigeria’s Top Trending Lists and the all-new YouTube Recap.

Afrogospel artiste and culture architect Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, beat Davido, Wizkid, and others as Not Turning Back emerged the most watched video on YouTube in 2025.

Speaking with The Guardian, Oboli described topping the chart as amazing, noting that she had surpassed others who have been on the platform before her.

Others on the list include Itelediconstudio, which came second, followed by Uchenna, Mbunabo TV, Saira Movies, Maurice Sam TV, RuthKadiri247, ApataTV+, Uche Montana TV, Sonia Uche TV, and Brainjotter at 10.

“We released our first movie on the channel over a year ago; by the end of this month (December) the channel will turn two years. It has been a lot of hard work, dedication, and a lot of grace because God has carried us. 2025 has been phenomenal. I am happy; our movie went viral and God showed Himself through us,” she said.

On her plan for next year, she added: “We release a movie every week. We will do more next year. We are targeting 80 movies in 2026.”

Speaking with The Guardian, YouTube Head of Music, SSA, Addy Awofisayo, said: “2025 is an exciting year for YouTube. We have seen Olamide sell out the Ovo Arena, with the world experiencing African creativity. This year, we have seen many traditional media players embrace YouTube because they can connect directly with the audience.”

Advising creators ahead of 2026, she said: “Consistency should be what every creator embraces. The channels in the top 10 have a common trend, which is consistency. Thinking about audiences outside one’s country has also been incredible for many channels, as they get monetised better.”

Speaking with The Guardian, Akinade Ibuoye, known as Gaise Baba, said: “I thank God, Pastor Lawrence Oyor, members of Davidic Generation Church, and the viewers. The children are instrumental to the success of the song. The media has been kind since Not Turning Back was released. The media understands our mission.”

When asked if he anticipated the numbers and what it means for gospel genre, he said: “It means that gospel ministers can be number one in the entire industry. Just like the Word, music can prevail. We will change the culture. Eyes will see it, and mouths will speak about it. Heaven has written it; the world will know.”

Top 10 Music Videos in Nigeria are: Not Turning Back II | Gaise Baba & Lawrence Oyor; Shallipopi – Laho (Official Video); Davido – With You (Official Video) Ft. Omah Lay; Olamide; Seyi Vibez; Asake; Young John – 99 (Official Video) Ft. Daecolm; Asake – Why Love (Official Video); Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime) [Official Video]; Chella – My Darling (Official Visualiser); Wizkid – Kese (Dance) (Official Video); Shallipopi, Burna Boy – Laho II (Official Video); and Davido – With You Ft. Omah Lay (Visualizer).