With we outside, Gaise Baba Ignites new wave of faith, culture

Afro-Gospel artiste and culture architect, Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, has released the music video for his latest single, We Outside, marking another bold step in his mission to bring faith into everyday culture.

For nearly 20 years, Gaise Baba has walked an unusual path in music. He is not just a singer and songwriter; he is a self-described culture architect intent on shaping values and mindsets through art.

From early experiments blending Afrobeats, Yoruba idioms, and gospel to the breakout success of No Turning Back II featuring Lawrence Oyor, his catalogue has consistently pushed boundaries while remaining grounded in faith.

Produced by Sess and directed by Wisdom Fortune, We Outside comes on the heels of his acclaimed single, No Turning Back II. With its mid-tempo Afro-pop rhythm and spiritually charged message, We Outside celebrates a movement of believers who live out their faith beyond the four walls of the Church; in the streets, studios, and boardrooms where real life happens.

The video features a stellar lineup of influential figures such as Leke Alder, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, ID Cabasa, Funto Ibuoye, Tunde Onakoya, Stan Nze, Moyo Oluwole, and Reinhard Tega, each representing excellence and impact across consulting, beauty, sports, music, event planning, interior design, film and real estate. Together, they embody the message that the Gospel belongs everywhere people create, build, and inspire.

Speaking on the project, Gaise Baba said: “We are not abandoning what has been built but taking the flame from the altar and setting the streets on fire with the Gospel. We Outside is more than a song; it is a cultural declaration for a generation unashamed of their faith and ready to carry light into every sphere.”

With infectious energy and lyrical depth, the award-winning afro-gospel artiste, cultural architect, and social impact entrepreneur, once again proves why he remains one of the most distinctive voices in Afro-Gospel and urban culture. He blends Yoruba, English, and West African Pidgin into diverse performances and youth-focused initiatives.

A Berklee-trained professional in the music business, Gaise Baba is the founder of the LightOut high school initiative and the Aramanda Festival. He is also the creative force behind Lounge464, which combines performance, community impact, and cultural curation across Nigeria and the diaspora. Additionally, he hosts Black Flame, a culture-shaping podcast that shares powerful stories through authentic, transparent, and insightful conversations.