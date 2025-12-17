Onaiyekan warns of rising poverty, faults FG’s anti-corruption drive

The Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has raised concerns over the worsening economic hardship in Nigeria, accusing the government of failing to demonstrate genuine commitment to tackling corruption and systemic fraud.

In an interview with The Guardian, Onaiyekan said that while some individuals in positions of authority appear to be thriving under the present administration, the majority of Nigerians have been “thrown into deep recession and poverty.”

He added, “Even the government agrees with this assessment. All that they are telling us is that we are going through inevitable growing pains for a better Nigeria coming around the corner. They are asking us to make an act of faith in a government that has given us little or no reason to trust that what they are doing is in our best interest.”

He warned that the situation is particularly dire for young people, many of whom are desperate to leave the country.

“The youth in particular feel these fears and despair very much and are seeking all ways and means to escape from their fatherland. No government should be proud of this,” he said.

Reacting to claims by the Minister of Information and Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, that President Bola Tinubu’s achievements in two years surpass those of previous administrations, Onaiyekan said, “I completely disagree with him, and it is most unfortunate that he should be saying such things which convince no one but the few people around him. This is a great disservice even to Mr President himself, who needs to be told the truth about the nation.”

Onaiyekan criticised the government’s anti-corruption drive, describing it as insincere and ineffective.

“I do not believe that there has been any sincere commitment by the governments to engage in any anti-corruption fight. It is obvious that little or no success has been achieved. Without the right political will and moral commitment, the anti-corruption institutions and agencies will continue to be ineffective, sacred cows will continue to thrive in impunity and many camels will continue to pass through the eye of the needle,” he said.

He linked systemic fraud to Nigeria’s stunted development, noting, “Systemic fraud leads to lawlessness and general disorder that makes any genuine development impossible and discourages investments, both local and foreign. To ignore it for selfish reasons would be to be tragically deceiving ourselves. The chickens will come home to roost sooner than later.”

On the fuel subsidy controversy, Onaiyekan questioned the lack of transparency.

“Everyone is talking about trillion-naira subsidy fraud. But they are not telling us who are behind it. With all the resources, human and technical, at the disposition of the NNPC, one cannot imagine that they were not able to monitor the flow of subsidies and refined fuel into the country. We are hearing that despite the loud declaration of removal of subsidy, the fraud is still continuing until now, after two years,” he said.

He further observed that public sentiment has shifted against the ruling party, APC. “From all I have said above, it is obvious that the sentiment of the nation has turned against the ruling party. There is the fundamental question of how much this government can claim to enjoy the good sentiments of the majority of Nigerians,” he stated.

Onaiyekan dismissed recent defections to the APC as self-serving. “The defections are, in my opinion, not in the interest of the people, no matter how loudly they may shout about their love for their people. It is purely selfish posturing, taking the people for granted, while politicians are conspiring and negotiating among themselves on how to control power over us, as usual for their own interest. The name of the game is power grab, and not service of the people,” he said.

He called for a new political movement that would prioritise service over power. “Coalition brings to my mind a merger of some previously existing political parties. I don’t see that as NEW. Rather, I am thinking of a brand new body, with a new concept of politics as service not for power and self-enrichment, and with a people oriented manifesto that will tackle the real problems of Nigeria with new vision and commitment,” he explained.

Onaiyekan stressed the need for electoral reform ahead of 2027. “The issue of installing an effective electoral commission that would be truly independent, impartial and competent must be resolved before we can go for any elections in 2027. If there is any merit in the rumours that the powers that be are determined not to allow any meaningful electoral reform so as not to block the loopholes they have been using to rig themselves into power, then the suffering Nigerians must learn to rise up peacefully but decisively to defend our right to freely choose our leaders,” he said.