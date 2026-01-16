Ondo judicial workers’ strike sparks security concerns

The Ondo State Police Command has raised concerns over the ongoing indefinite strike by judicial workers in the state, saying the action is negatively affecting the prosecution of criminal cases and posing security risks.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, disclosed this during a press briefing, noting that suspects who should ordinarily be charged to court are being released due to the closure of courts.

Courts across the state have remained shut for more than two weeks following the industrial action embarked upon by magistrates, presidents of Grade ‘A’ customary courts and the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The strike was triggered by the alleged failure of the state government to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary, as well as long-standing complaints over poor welfare packages for judicial workers.

The industrial action has also drawn accusations from the striking workers against the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, SAN, and the Commissioner for Finance, Omowumi Isaac, whom they accuse of undermining the judiciary by withholding its financial autonomy.

Lawal said the police had been compelled to grant bail to suspects instead of charging them to court due to the strike.

“The strike by judicial workers in Ondo State is really affecting us. In cases which should ordinarily be charged to court, we are compelled to grant bail. And the risk is that if any of them jumps bail, it becomes the Nigeria Police’s problem.

“There are conditions to be considered before granting bail, but when they are there, you see lawyers, their counsel insisting on bail, and we are compelled to grant bail.

“So long as you are able to meet our terms and conditions, we will grant you bail, and whoever is the surety will bear it if the suspect jumps bail. But on a serious note, the strike is affecting us because cases which ought to have been charged to court are not,” he said.

The police commissioner expressed optimism that the impasse would soon be resolved.

“But we are hoping. I know the Attorney-General met with them on Tuesday or thereabouts, and I want to believe that by next week, they ought to resume sitting, and we are looking forward to that,” Lawal added.

He also disclosed that the command was working closely with other security agencies in the state, including the Amotekun Corps, to prevent criminals and fleeing terrorists from gaining entry into Ondo State.

According to him, security agencies, including the military, are jointly combing forests across the state where criminal elements are believed to be hiding.

Lawal commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his support to security agencies in the fight against crime across the 18 local government areas of the state.