Police launch probe as six family members die in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into a tragic incident in which six members of a family were found dead in their home at Ogale, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident, described by the police as a case of Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD), occurred on Saturday, January 11, 2026, at about 3:00 p.m., according to a press release issued by the Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Grace Iringe-Koko, said the tragedy came to light after one Godwin Ogosu of Ogale, Eleme, raised a distress call, reporting that his elder brother, his wife and their children, who had gone to bed the previous night, had not woken up, with the doors to their room still locked from the inside.

Acting swiftly on the report, operatives attached to the Eleme Police Division were mobilised to the scene. On arrival, the officers forced open the locked room and discovered the lifeless bodies of the occupants.

The deceased were identified as Theophilus Obele, a 49-year-old male; his wife, Eunice Obele, 35; their children — Saka Obele, 18; Peace Obele, 14; and Nyimenka Obele, 7; as well as another male, Abel Nwaka, aged 25.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the victims may have died from generator fume inhalation. According to the police, a generator was found running in the house’s parlour, raising strong suspicion of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The bodies have since been evacuated and deposited at the Last Home Mortuary in Ebubu, Eleme, for autopsy, while photographic evidence was taken at the scene. CSP Iringe-Koko said investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death and to rule out any other possible factors.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, described the incident as tragic and directed a thorough investigation.

He also used the opportunity to caution residents about the dangers of improper generator use, advising that generators should always be placed in well-ventilated outdoor areas, far away from doors, windows, and air vents.

“Generators should never be operated in parlours, garages, sheds or partially enclosed spaces, as this poses a serious risk of carbon monoxide poisoning,” the Commissioner warned, urging residents to prioritise their safety and that of their families.

The Rivers State Police Command extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, as the incident has thrown the Ogale community into mourning and renewed concerns over generator-related deaths in the state.