Ondo magistrates appeal to Aiyedatiwa for official vehicles

Magistrates in Ondo State have raised concerns over the risks and indignity they face daily as they are forced to commute in public transportation alongside criminals and litigants appearing before their courts.

The state chapter of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN) said the situation stems from the Ondo State Government’s failure to provide official vehicles for magistrates, a development they warned is compromising their safety and undermining their efficiency.

The concerns were raised during a courtesy visit to the elder statesman and politician, Senator Bode Olajumoke, in Akure. The delegation, led by the State Chairman, Magistrate Funmi Edwin, and accompanied by the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure Branch, Friday Umar, was received by Senator Olajumoke and Mr. Sam Amuka-Pemu, Publisher of Vanguard Media Limited.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Chief Magistrate Damilola Sekoni disclosed that no fewer than 60 magistrates in the state lack official vehicles.

He revealed that many magistrates sustain injuries from commercial motorcycle and vehicle accidents while attempting to carry out their official duties.

“We, on a daily basis, hop on commercial vehicles, most times with criminals and litigants standing trial before us, with the attendant security risk to our individual lives,” he said.

Sekoni described the situation as undignified and unsafe, stressing the need for magistrates to feel protected while dispensing justice.

He appealed to Senator Olajumoke to help convey their plight to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, noting that the request for official vehicles was not a luxury but a necessity.

The magistrates also presented additional requests, including the construction of a befitting secretariat for MAN, the provision of an official bus, and financial support to host their end-of-year picnic.

NBA Chairman, Friday Umar, lamented that the state government has not prioritised the welfare of magistrates.

He noted that the last time magistrates received official vehicles in Ondo State was during the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, and those beneficiaries have since retired.

He further disclosed that although approval was recently given for the purchase of 10 new official vehicles, no progress has been made.

“It’s sad that magistrates in the state board the same commercial vehicles with criminals when going to perform their duties in court. While their colleagues in other states take flights to attend conferences and seminars, our magistrates travel in commercial vehicles, risking their lives.

“We don’t know what the judiciary has done to deserve this kind of treatment. We need respite,” Umar said.

In his response, Senator Olajumoke promised to look into their requests and assured the delegation that he would discuss the matter with the governor.

He urged the magistrates to continue to uphold the ethics of the legal profession and avoid actions that could tarnish its reputation.

In his remarks, Mr. Amuka-Pemu thanked the magistrates for the visit and encouraged them to continue promoting the rule of law and maintaining integrity in the justice system.