Ondo residents allege irregularities in FG’s conditional cash transfer

Residents of Ero Community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State have raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries under the Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer programme, Renewed Hope.

Community members claim that the names of deceased individuals were included on beneficiary lists, while many living residents who registered were excluded.

The concerns emerged during a one-day outreach of the Act Naija! Project – Civil Society Action to Strengthen Social Protection in Nigeria, implemented by a consortium of three NGOs, the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD), Bread for the World, and the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), and co-funded by the European Union.

The initiative, which runs for three years, seeks to promote transparency, inclusion, and accountability in the delivery of social protection services across selected states.

Speaking during the outreach, Chief Imam Lekan Akinlolu, community leader Alhaji Lateef Ogunlala, and other residents decried poor civic education and the opaque methods used by government agencies in selecting beneficiaries.

“When officials came earlier this year to collate names, we were shocked that the final list predominantly included deceased individuals, while the living who registered were left out,” Ogunlala said.

The residents called for accountability, transparency, and unbiased procedures from all Ministries and Agencies managing social protection programmes in the state to ensure that all eligible households benefit.

Some beneficiaries who have successfully accessed federal and state social protection programmes also shared their experiences and challenges, highlighting the importance of community engagement and participation.

Responding to the concerns, Bankole Olaoluwa, State Coordinator of the State Operation Coordinating Unit (SOCU), represented by Oladoyinbo Edward, assured residents that efforts are underway to expand the state’s social register to accommodate more eligible households.

He urged residents to participate actively in community engagements, stressing that the programme is non-political and intended strictly for vulnerable households.

“Social protection is every citizen’s right, and we will do everything to ensure everyone gets what they deserve,” Edward said.

Mr. Joshua Olawole of the National Cash Transfer Office also outlined various safety-net programmes and highlighted the role of the social register in identifying vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Mrs. Patrick Adedoyin of NISD reaffirmed the consortium’s commitment to supporting rural and semi-urban communities in Ondo State through multi-sectoral approaches, while the Regent of Ero Community, Her Royal Regent Aderonke Gbadesogun, pledged the full support of the traditional institution to ensure the programme’s success.