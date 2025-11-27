One dead as Ngige escapes attack on convoy, another injured

A lady who was caught videoing gunmen dressed in police and army camouflage attacking the convoy of the former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chris Ngige, is feared dead. The lady, who reportedly came out of her hairdressing salon, died on the spot after she was spotted capturing the incident with her phone yesterday.

Ngige, who last served as the Labour Minister, reportedly escaped death following an attack on his convoy as he was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

It was learnt that the gunmen ran into the former governor’s convoy along Nkpor–Nnobi Road in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State and opened fire, prompting return fire from security operatives in the convoy.

According to a source, a police officer and a civilian who owned a shop were also injured during the gunmen’s attack.

A statement issued by Ngige’s media aide, Fred Chukwuelobe, confirmed that the former governor was not in the convoy when the assailants struck. The statement noted that the attackers, reportedly dressed in police and army uniforms, opened fire on the pilot vehicle, injuring the lead escort.

The statement stressed that the policeman in the pilot car sustained gunshot wounds, while the attackers made away with his gun and uniform. The pilot vehicle, it was gathered, was riddled with bullets during the assault.

Ngige, who spoke by phone through Chukwuelobe, said: “I just got off the phone with His Excellency, and he confirmed the development, promising to do all he can to ensure that those injured receive adequate treatment.

He also commiserated with the family of the unfortunate lady who was killed while videoing the scene,” Chukwuelobe said.

“A shop owner who ran out to see what was happening was also shot. He reportedly lost a significant amount of blood and is scheduled for surgery to remove bullets, but doctors expect him to make a full recovery. The injured escort leader has also undergone surgery and is responding well,” he added.

Ngige’s side dismissed insinuations that a police officer was killed in the attack. When contacted, the State Command confirmed the attack on the former governor Ngige’s convoy, clarifying that the police had recovered the vehicle, which was riddled with bullets by the gunmen.

In a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, and made available to newsmen, one police operative was confirmed injured; he is stable and currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The statement noted: “Preliminary information indicates that the officers in the convoy are attached to Senator Chris Ngige, former Governor of Anambra State and former Minister of Labour and Employment. The recovered vehicle has been secured and taken into police custody for further investigation, as operatives intensify a coordinated state-wide manhunt for the fleeing armed hoodlums.”

Ikenga stated that the Command has stepped up a coordinated state-wide manhunt for the fleeing armed hoodlums.

The statement disclosed: “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a white Mercedes-Benz SUV, earlier snatched by armed criminals, has been successfully recovered following a coordinated police response during a pursuit operation.

“A combined team of Police Tactical Operatives from the Operations Department Awka, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Akwuzu, and the Special Anti-Cultism Unit (SPACS) Enugu-Ukwu, while in hot pursuit of armed criminals who attacked a police patrol team at Eziowelle along Umuoji Road, encountered a police convoy that promptly joined in the engagement.

“The convoy swiftly aligned with the pursuing operatives and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, forcing the criminals to abandon the snatched white Mercedes-Benz SUV and flee the scene under intense pressure,” the statement noted.