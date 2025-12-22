One in three transport workers hypertensive in Ibadan, study reveals

A new study published in Cureus, a peer-reviewed open-access medical journal, has found that nearly one in three transport workers in Ibadan is living with hypertension, highlighting a significant but largely hidden public health risk among men working in motor parks.

The study, titled “Determinants of Hypertension Among Transport Workers in Ibadan: A Structural Equation Modeling Approach, examined blood pressure levels and related risk factors among transport workers and compared them with traders operating within the same motor park environments.

The research found that age was the strongest predictor of hypertension, stating that among transport workers aged 45 years and above, almost half were found to have elevated blood pressure.

The study’s lead analyst, Akinpeloye Olajide, a biostatistician and epidemiologist based at Georgia State University, said: “Hypertension here is not about one bad habit. It’s about how pressures interact over time.”

According to the report, alcohol consumption, smoking, and low levels of physical activity were all associated with higher blood pressure.

It stated that although sleep disturbances were widespread due to long and irregular working hours, sleep quality did not remain a strong independent predictor once other factors were considered.

However, one notable finding was the difference in hypertension rates between transport workers and traders working in the same motor parks. The report stated that despite sharing the same physical environment, transport workers had significantly higher blood pressure levels.

“Long hours of sitting, traffic congestion, time pressure, and extended driving appear to add a distinct layer of cardiovascular strain,” Olajide explained, noting that the nature of transport work itself increased health risks.

The researchers say the findings have important implications for public health planning. They, therefore, recommended routine blood pressure screening in motor parks, early checks for abdominal obesity, promotion of physical activity, and practical guidance on alcohol use.

“Knowing your blood pressure and waist measurement may be the earliest and most effective intervention for many of these workers,” Olajide said.

The study observed that while hypertension is common among transport workers, it is not inevitable. It, therefore, warned that failing to address the condition among essential workers could carry long-term social and economic costs for communities that rely heavily on road transport.