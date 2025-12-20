Ooni, Ahmed Raji, others bag Poly Ibadan fellowship

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ahmed Raji; Dr. Olajide Babatunde, were some of the distinguished persons, on Friday, conferred with fellowship awards by The Polytechnic Ibadan at its 40th convocation ceremony.

They were honoured in recognition of their immense contributions to the advancement of education and national development. The ceremony, held at the institution’s 1,000-capacity hall, attracted dignitaries from across the country, including a former Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Adeolu Akande; the President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Barrister Ajeniyi Ajewole; and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, the Ooni described The Polytechnic, Ibadan, as a major part of his educational foundation, expressing gratitude to the institution for the honour.

The monarch urged the graduands to remain steadfast in their faith, hardworking, focused and forward-looking in all their endeavours, while also not forgetting their alma mater.

He announced a N5m reward for the best graduating students, alongside other prizes for outstanding graduands across various departments and faculties.

In his remarks, Governor Seyi Makinde reiterated that education remained a top priority for his administration. The governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, said the state government had made deliberate efforts to strengthen the education sector since assuming office.

“When this administration came on board about six years ago, budgetary allocation to education stood between 17 and 21 per cent. Today, deliberate steps have been taken to improve outcomes across all levels,” Makinde said.

He acknowledged the manpower challenges facing tertiary institutions, including The Polytechnic, Ibadan, noting that the government had continued to address staff shortages through regular recruitment and capacity-building initiatives.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the institution acting Rector, Dr. Taiwo Lasisi, disclosed that 4,393 students graduated at the ceremony, comprising 1,514 National Diploma students and 2,879 Higher National Diploma students in five faculties.

Lasisi said the overall best graduating student recorded a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.87, stating that the graduands had been equipped with at least one vocational skill to enable them be self-reliant, even without government jobs.

The acting rector also called on the Federal Government to convert polytechnics into degree-awarding institutions with a focus on Bachelor ofTechnology degrees, arguing that such a move would end the disparity between polytechnic and university graduates.

He cited examples from China and the United Kingdom, noting that both countries had taken deliberate steps to strengthen technical and vocational education in recognition of its role in national development.

The overall best graduating student, Basirat Yusuf, thanked the management of the institution for providing an enabling environment that promoted academic excellence.