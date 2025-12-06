Ooni, Keyamo, Falana, others to grace GAH Awards, business summit

Influential monarchs, cabinet ministers, governors, human rights icons and business titans will converge on Lagos on December 12, 2025, for the 13th GAH Awards & Business Summit themed “Africa Reimagined: Innovation, Inclusion & Sustainable Growth.”

“Africa is no longer a sleeping giant; Africa is reimagined – bold, innovative, inclusive, and limitless,” Convener and Executive Chair, Dr. Princess Kelechi Oghene told journalists during a press briefing in Lagos.

“This is not another awards night with red carpets alone. This is a movement where Africa’s best minds sit in one room to build Africa’s future.”

Oghene, who is also Founder and Group CEO of GMYT Group, also unveiled the GAH Elite Club Black Card – a premium Mastercard-powered product in partnership with Wema Bank.

“This Black Card is not just about lifestyle privileges and global access,” she explained.

“Its real value is the community it unlocks – a powerful circle of CEOs, policymakers, innovators and decision-makers who are actively rewriting the African story. It is your strategic gateway into influence, visibility and opportunity.”

The one-day summit, which will be held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, is expected to attract over 1,000 delegates from across Africa and the diaspora.

“Beyond celebration, we are deliberately aligning this summit with AfCFTA, AU Agenda 2063 and UN SDGs 8, 9 and 17.

“We are here to showcase scalable African solutions in governance, technology, creative industries and sustainable development,” she said.

The convener extended an open invitation to corporate Nigeria, development partners and government institutions to join the movement, adding: “Reimagining Africa cannot be done in isolation. It requires platforms like GAH that connect industries, amplify voices and build legacies that outlive us.”

It will feature high-level keynote addresses, panel sessions, an exclusive Leaders’ Lounge, gala night and the release of a new continental anthem celebrating African creativity. His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojájá II, CFR, the Ooni of Ife, will grace the occasion as Grand Patron and Father of the Day.

Other confirmed dignitaries include Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; human rights giants, Femi Falana (SAN) and Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin; Air Peace CEO, Dr. Allen Onyema; United Nigeria Airlines Chairman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, and several other captains of industry and policy makers.

Since 2012, the GAH platform has honoured over 350 trailblazers, empowered more than 12,000 women and youth, generated over ₦700 million in media value and welcomed more than 20,000 cumulative delegates across twelve editions.