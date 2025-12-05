Ooni, YCE call for Yoruba unity to tackle insecurity

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, and the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) have called for collective action to address rising insecurity in Yorubaland and across Nigeria.

The appeal came during a courtesy visit by the leadership and members of YCE to the Ooni at his Arole Oodua Palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

This was contained in a communiqué issued after the meeting, which was made available to The Guardian in Ibadan by the Secretary-General of YCE, Chief Oladipo Oyewole, on Friday.

The delegation, led by the YCE President, Chief Jibade Oyekan, used the visit to deliberate on matters of concern to the Yoruba people and the nation at large.

According to the resolutions issued after the meeting, insecurity remains the most pressing challenge facing Nigeria today and cannot be left solely to government authorities.

Traditional rulers, they stressed, must be empowered to exert their influence in combating crime and ensuring community safety.

“All Nigerians must participate in curbing the menace of insecurity collectively to eradicate it,” the communiqué read.

The council urged enhanced collaboration between communities, traditional institutions, and security agencies to strengthen preventive measures and foster a safer society.

The meeting also addressed the sensitive issue of land ownership and usage by non-indigenous individuals and organisations in Yorubaland.

The YCE delegation noted that land is not just an economic asset but also a critical component of national identity and cultural heritage.

They called for alternatives to outright sale, advocating for long-term leases that would preserve land for future generations while still enabling productive use.

The council drew parallels with historical precedents, including the 19th-century Hong Kong lease between China and Britain, as models for sustainable arrangements.

The delegation further recommended that both federal and state governments revisit the constitutional roles of traditional rulers in land administration.

According to the council, formal recognition of traditional authority in land matters could help stabilise communities, reduce political polarisation, and mitigate the adverse effects of partisan politics.

In addition to discussing governance and security, the visit provided an opportunity to celebrate the Ooni’s tenth anniversary on the throne.

The YCE delegation offered prayers for continued wisdom, grace, and guidance, wishing Kabiyesi more fruitful years under the divine oversight of Olodumare and his forebears.

The council commended the Ooni for his efforts to promote unity, cultural preservation, and social development across Yorubaland.

Speaking on behalf of the Ooni, palace officials welcomed the resolutions and expressed optimism that the collaboration between traditional institutions and community leaders would yield tangible results.

They reaffirmed the monarch’s commitment to ensuring that traditional structures remain relevant in contemporary governance and community development.

Observers noted that the meeting underscores the increasing role of traditional institutions in national discourse, particularly on matters of security and social cohesion.

The YCE’s engagement with the Ooni reflects a growing recognition that solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges require broad-based participation and a blending of modern governance with traditional authority.

The discussions also stressed the need to avoid repeating mistakes seen in other regions, with the council cautioning that Yorubaland should not fall into the traps evident in the Palestinian crisis, where mismanagement of land and communal tensions have escalated insecurity.

By emphasising unity, proactive community engagement, and culturally sensitive land policies, the Ooni and the YCE hope to set a model for collaborative action that could be replicated across the country.

The resolutions from the meeting provide a roadmap for addressing pressing national issues while reinforcing Yoruba identity, cultural heritage, and governance traditions.

The Ooni and the Yoruba Council of Elders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to ensure a secure, stable, and prosperous Yorubaland.

They urged all Nigerians to embrace collective responsibility in tackling insecurity, protecting indigenous land, and promoting national cohesion.