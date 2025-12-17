Ooni’s chieftaincy will strengthen Ghana–Nigeria relations — Mahama

President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has said that his installation as Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, symbolises a new chapter in the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.

Mahama made this known during an address at the Ooni’s Palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, at the installation ceremony attended by dignitaries from within and outside the country.

The Ghanaian leader said the chieftaincy title was not just a personal honour but a strategic cultural bridge to further strengthen fraternal ties between the two West African nations.

In an emotional speech, Mahama recalled the role played by the Ooni during a critical period of his political journey, particularly while he was in opposition.

He said: “Kabiyesi took me to the palace’s most sacred areas and encouraged me to express my deepest desires. After that, he assured me, ‘Go, and you will reclaim your seat.’ In 2024, to my delight, I was re-elected as President.”

Mahama described the bond between Ghana and Nigeria as deeply rooted and inseparable, noting: “When Nigeria thrives, Ghana thrives. Our connection is profound; we are like twins born of the same mother, sharing similar aspirations whether in our passion for football or our culinary pride in jollof rice.”

He also reflected on his early years in Nigeria following his father’s exile, revealing that he lived in several Nigerian cities during that period.

“I humbly accept this chieftaincy title on behalf of the wonderful people of Ghana, as it sends a powerful message about our shared relationship,” he said.

Mahama further dedicated the honour to his late stepmother, Hajia Nusirat Balogun, who was from Offa in Kwara State.

He said: “In memory of my stepmother, Hajia Nusirat Balogun, I embrace this honour. When my father was exiled, it was decided that I should accompany him for companionship. Thus, I lived for years in Nigeria, in places like Lagos, Offa and Kano alongside my late stepmother’s brother, Sharaf Balogun.”

In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife expressed gratitude to President Mahama for accepting the chieftaincy title, describing it as a symbol of African unity and shared destiny.

He said: “On behalf of the House of Oduduwa, I extend our deepest gratitude to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama for graciously accepting the immense responsibility of becoming a beacon of hope, a pillar of honour, and a symbol of unity for Africa as the Aare Atayeto Oodua.

“This distinguished recognition underscores your remarkable leadership, unwavering commitment to African unity, and lifelong dedication to humanity.

“The Oduduwa dynasty takes great pride in welcoming you into this esteemed rank, which stands as a testament to wisdom, courage, and stewardship for our continent.”

The ceremony highlighted the shared cultural heritage of both countries and underscored prospects for deeper cooperation and collaboration between Ghana and Nigeria.