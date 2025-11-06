Opeifa, Anyika decorated as transport trainers in CORTRANS

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, and a renowned transport scholar and marine tourism advocate, Dr. (Mrs.) Chizoba Anyika, have been formally decorated as Certified Transport Trainers under the Council for the Regulation of Transport in Nigeria (CORTRANS).

This took place at the 7th National Transport Conference of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA), held in Abuja.

At the ceremony that drew commendations, both professionals were decorated and officially presented with the CORTRANS seal of authority. This symbol empowers them to execute accredited transport training across all modes of transportation, including road, rail, air, maritime, and pipeline.

For Dr. Anyika, this recognition represents a culmination of years of dedication to transport education, advocacy, and professional development. Her work in marine tourism, sustainable logistics, and transport policy has distinguished her as one of Nigeria’s foremost voices driving the modernisation of the sector. Her inclusion as a CORTRANS-certified trainer underscores her commitment to excellence and capacity building in transport administration.

Equally notable was the decoration of Dr. Kayode Opeifa, whose leadership at the Nigerian Railway Corporation has contributed to the revitalisation of rail transport infrastructure and operations across the country. His recognition further underscores the importance of synergy between institutional leadership and professional regulation within Nigeria’s transportation ecosystem.

Together, Dr. Anyika and Dr. Opeifa symbolise the bridge between policy, practice, and professional training, an alignment that is essential for sustainable growth and innovation in the nation’s transport industry. Their certifications mark a new era of capacity development where transport professionals are empowered to deliver globally competitive training that meets the evolving demands of the sector.

As CIOTA and CORTRANS continue to champion professional standards and knowledge exchange, the decoration of these two exceptional figures sends a powerful message: Nigeria’s transport future rests in the hands of visionary leaders committed to competence, integrity, and transformation.

Recently, Dr. Anyika, was lauded for exceptional and visionary leadership in the maritime industry and energy sector

In a tribute released to celebrate her birthday, the Nigerian Maritime community applauded her for standing out as a formidable figure whose influence extends well beyond the maritime industry into the Nigerian energy sector in an era where leadership is increasingly defined by versatility, resilience, and vision.

”We celebrate the positive impact of Dr. Anyika in the energy sector. With her expertise extending beyond maritime affairs into the energy sector. Dr. Anyika serves as a critical member of the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF), where she actively contributes in the Shipping and Logistics Subgroup. In this role, she continues to advocate for efficiency, transparency, and local capacity development—ensuring that Nigeria’s energy industry maximises the benefits of local content.

As the Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Women in Maritime and Energy (WIME) Awards, Dr. Anyika has also been a voice in the energy sector, a trailblazer in promoting gender inclusivity, creating a platform that celebrates women breaking barriers across both industries. Her leadership has given recognition and visibility to outstanding female professionals, ensuring that their contributions are recorded in the nation’s development story,” the statement reads.