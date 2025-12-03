Opportunities for fresh talents as Beeta Arts Festival opens Dec 5

It is another opportunity to amplify the power of storytelling across Africa as Beeta Arts Festival (BAF) returns to Abuja for its 5th edition, opening December 5. The organisers said the three-day event will create pathways for emerging talents.

Themed ‘Connected Voices’, the edition will feature stage plays by dynamic storytellers, including Ivie Okujaiye, Habiba Zock-Sock, Goodness Emmanuel, Ame Aiyejina, Daniel Okosun, Tony Edet, and Abiodun Kazeem, alongside exciting new emerging voices.

Meanwhile, Ola Rotimi Fakunle will be returning as the producer of the theatre segment, bringing his signature depth and excellence to the BAF stage.

The film programme, curated by Mandela Washington Fellow and filmmaker Priye Diri, will showcase compelling work from emerging filmmakers across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Tunisia, Morocco, and Côte d’Ivoire, including alumni from the Multichoice Talent Factory.

This year, BAF will also introduce the Audience Choice Award for both film and theatre, giving festival-goers the opportunity to celebrate and vote for their favourite performances.

Music and entertainment will feature performances by upcoming artists, with a special guest appearance by rapper and DJ Muna Abi, adding energy and excitement to the festival’s vibrant community.

Related News

There will equally be creative and impactful conversations featuring Dimbo Atiya, Biodun Stephen, Lyndsey Efejuku, Rahama Sadau, Utee Rone, Prince (Aboki) Daniel, and Malik Afegbua, exploring trends, opportunities, and insights in the creative industry in collaboration with the UNDP X Jubilee Fellows Program.

BAF 2025 promises to host social impact dialogues on gender-based violence in collaboration with United Nations Women, Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, and National Assembly Library Trust Fund, featuring speakers from Tech Her, Gender Mobile, and Dr Bukky Shonibare of Invictus Africa.

The literacy segment is returning this year with curated conversations by African authors, organised in partnership with Paperworth Books Limited.

Speaking on the festival, the founder and award-winning actor, producer, and cultural advocate, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, said it was created to amplify the power of storytelling across Africa and to create pathways for emerging talent.

“This year’s theme reflects our belief that art not only entertains but also unites and empowers. It is exciting to see the festival grow into a premier platform for theatre, film, music, dance, visual art, and cultural expression.”

Since its inception, the festival has welcomed participants from over 13 African countries, nurturing talent and fostering meaningful collaborations across the continent.