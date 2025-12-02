Asake tops Apple Music Nigeria’s 2025 list as Wizkid, Davido, Seyi Vibez make top five

Apple Music Nigeria has released its end-of-year chart for 2025, with Asake topping the list as the most-streamed artist of the year.

The Year-end data shows that Asake’s single “Why Love” is the most-streamed song of 2025, while major acts like Wizkid and Davido also held strong positions with their standout releases.

This is a simple breakdown of the top five most-streamed songs on Apple Music Nigeria in 2025, including their release details and the artists behind them.

Asake — “Why Love”

Most-streamed song of 2025

Asake leads the chart with “Why Love,” the biggest Nigerian song of 2025. The track marked a major shift in his career as it was released under his new independent label, Giran Republic, signalling his official exit from his former label, YBNL.

The song also positioned him as one of the few Nigerian artists to achieve a number-one hit while launching an independent imprint.

2. Wizkid — “Kese (Dance)”

Second most streamed song of 2025

Wizkid claims the second spot with “Kese (Dance),” one of the standout tracks from his album Morayo.

Morayo was released on 22 November 2024 and contains 16 songs. The album features a diverse lineup of artistes, including Asake, Brent Faiyaz, Tiakola, Jazmine Sullivan and Anaïs.

Though released in late 2024, “Kese (Dance)” surged again in 2025, staying in the top tier of Apple Music Nigeria’s charts for months.

3. Davido ft Odumodublvck & Chike — “Funds”

Third most streamed song of 2025

Davido’s “Funds” takes third place. The track, featuring Odumodublvck and Chike, was released ahead of Davido’s 2025 album 5ive.

The song’s streaming momentum was heightened by heavy social media traction and anticipation for Davido’s fifth studio album. By mid-2025, “Funds” had become one of the year’s most replayed Nigerian songs.

4. Asake ft Wizkid — “MMS”

Fourth most streamed song of 2025

Asake appears again on the chart with “MMS” featuring Wizkid. The song is the second track on his 2024 album Lungu Boy.

Lungu Boy was released under the joint record label YBNL Nation/EMPIRE on 9 August 2024. Despite being over a year old, “MMS” gained renewed attention in 2025 due to its strong chemistry between Asake and Wizkid.

Its performance shows the staying power of both artistes and the enduring appeal of their collaboration.

5. Davido ft Omah Lay — “With You”

Fifth most streamed song of 2025

Rounding off the top five is “With You,” a standout track from Davido’s album 5ive, released in April 2025.

The song, which features Omah Lay, is the final track on the album.

“With You” also benefited from the popularity of Davido’s album rollout, which kept him consistently on major streaming charts.