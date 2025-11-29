Osa-Oni calls for overhaul of Nigeria’s security system, urges citizens to be positive

Archbiship John Osa-Oni has called on leaders in Nigeria to take prompt action to overhaul the nation’s security system, as part of efforts to mitigate the insecurity the nation is grappling with.

He also appealed to Nigerians to begin to speak the right words about their country and themselves because there is power in the tongue.

Osa-Oni gave the admonition at a press briefing in Lagos to announce the church’s Word Conference with the theme, ‘Build on the Word.’ The conference is slated for December 3 to 7, 2025, at Vineyard International Headquarters, Ajao Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

The archbishop added that the marriage seminar on Saturday, December 6, with the theme, ‘Let’s Fix it’ will address varied issues on marriage.

“I make bold to say that our nation is what it is today as a result of a lot of derogatory words some uninformed Nigerians have spoken about their country.”

What you are today as an individual could be traced to what you have said about yourself or wrong words some people have said about you, which you did not refute.

“However, I am glad to tell you that this Word Conference is coming up to reverse every negative pronouncement and reposition Nigerians to speak the right words,” he said.

Osa-Oni said seasoned men of God expected to minister at the conference include the Senior Pastor, Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Mathew Asimolowo; an erudite scholar from the United States of America, Pastor Dean Brown; former Chairman, Edo State Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Mon Igbinosa; the hosts, Archbishop John and Rev. Mrs. Enitan Osa-Oni.