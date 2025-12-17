Osinbajo commissions Alakija’s modern hospital in Osun

Efforts to curb the rising cost of medical tourism may have received a significant boost as former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, commissioned the Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Medical Research and Training Hospital at Osun State University.

The 250-bed specialist hospital, donated by Mr Modupe Folarin Alakija and Apostle (Dr.) Folorunso Alakija and delivered through Famfa Oil Limited, is to strengthen local capacity for advanced medical care, research, and specialist training.

Speaking at the commissioning, Osinbajo commended the donors for demonstrating how private sector leadership can reinforce public institutions.

He said sustainable national development depends on strong universities, supported by fully equipped teaching hospitals, capable of training professionals, advancing research, and improving health outcomes.

According to him, investments of this nature are critical to reducing Nigeria’s dependence on foreign medical services and retaining valuable foreign exchange within the country.

In her remarks, co-donor and chancellor of Osun State University, Alakija, explained that the hospital evolved from an initial paediatric care concept conceived in November 2018 into a comprehensive medical research and training institution.

She noted that the expansion was informed by the need to address complex medical conditions that continue to drive Nigerians abroad for treatment.

The facility features 20 specialist clinical departments, advanced diagnostic and imaging equipment, including MRI and CT scan facilities, multiple high-specification operating theatres, and state-of-the-art intensive care units, all designed to meet international standards.

Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Odunayo Clement Adebooye, described the hospital as a transformational development for the institution.

He emphasised that the facility would provide the clinical depth required to train high-quality medical professionals and advance research focused on Africa’s unique health challenges.

Management of Famfa Oil Limited stated that the hospital is positioned to serve as a national model for effective private sector collaboration and a practical solution for Nigerians seeking specialised care for conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and complex orthopaedic cases within the country.