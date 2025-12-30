OSOPADEC moves to revive abandoned projects, begins shoreline protection

The Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), on Tuesday, disclosed that projects initiated by the commission which had, for a long while, been abandoned across the mandate areas and tertiary institutions within the state will soon be completed.

According to the Chairman of the commission, Biyi Poroye, efforts have commenced for shoreline protection and reclamation in Ayetoro and other affected communities from incessant sea incursion due to the effects of climate change.

Poroye, who reeled out the intervention plans for the mandate areas during a press briefing at the commission’s headquarters in Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Council Area of the state, stated that the state government has approved the construction of a shoreline protection and reclamation project at Obe-Nla as a pilot initiative to evaluate and refine the technology before broader deployment.

While assuring that three OSOPADEC student hostels in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA); Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa; and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO) will be completed after years of neglect, Poroye confirmed full disbursement of the 2023/2024 scholarships and bursaries to eligible students.

On physical infrastructure, the OSOPADEC Chairman emphasised that a substantial number of road projects are nearing completion, particularly the construction of the 28.5 km Aboto–Atijere Road, adding that preparations are being finalised for the 4.72 km Ugbo-Nla–Erunna Road in order to boost connectivity and trade along the coastal corridor.

He said, “To liberate our communities from the challenges posed by inadequate electricity, the Commission has initiated the rural electrification of Ilumeje-Atijere, covering from Igboegunrin through Gbolomi to Igbobi.

“To enhance the living conditions of our people, the construction of 1,000 metres of concrete walkways in Obe-Nla has reached 85 per cent completion, providing safer, more dignified and accessible pathways for the community.

“The School of Maritime Transport and Logistics at Ugbo-Nla, also 85 per cent complete, represents a strategic investment in skills development, employment opportunities and the blue economy sectors with immense potential to transform the livelihoods of our coastal communities.”

Poroye further stressed that, “guided by the governor’s vision of a responsive and efficient public service, we implemented comprehensive capacity-building programmes and facilitated well-deserved staff promotions and training, as well as enhanced welfare provisions.

“In January, we will embark on another round of inspections with the media to showcase our ongoing work. They reflect a commission dedicated to transforming vision into action, policy into projects, and promises into measurable results.”