Otti hails IGP’s policy of posting officers to states of origin

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for instituting a policy of posting police officers to serve in their states of origin.

Otti made the commendation in the state on Thursday, when he hosted 31 newly commissioned Police Officers of the 7th Regular Course of the Nigerian Police Academy, who are from Abia and have been deployed to the state.

Describing the policy as noble, fantastic and well-intentioned, Otti opined that it would enable indigenous officers to demonstrate their grounded language and culture in the discharge of their duties, relating seamlessly with the people of their home states in all nooks and crannies to fight crime and criminality.

He said: “It is a fantastic policy to post officers to their home States. You know all the nooks and crannies of where you come from.

“If they had posted you to Maiduguri, maybe before you settle down, before you get used to the culture, the language is also a barrier.

“So here, if they are speaking any language, you will understand. So, there are a lot of advantages.

“I would like to use this opportunity to salute the IGP and his team for that policy. It’s a great policy and we welcome it.”

Assuring that his administration would adopt an on-the-ground style, he pledged to sustain the priority of security policy in the state, promising to assist the officers with mobility, accommodation, and other support to ease their duties as requested.

The governor urged them to desist from unprofessional and unethical conduct; rather, to focus on their rules of engagement in securing lives and property.

He promised to honour his administration’s promise to the officers through his Special Adviser on Security, Navy Commander MacDonald Uba (Rtd).

Also speaking, a prominent son of the state, Dr. Monday Ubani (SAN), said that the policy of posting officers to their home states would enable security operatives to locate criminal hideouts and nip them in the bud.

He congratulated Otti for emerging as the best governor in Nigeria, according to the majority of Nigerian assessors, and urged the new police officers to work in line with the governor’s security policy.

“So, I want you to remain very honourable. Let your life be governed by integrity, honesty. Don’t get involved in anything criminal.

“Don’t get yourself involved in anything that is fraudulent. You are here to ensure justice to everyone. As a Police officer, don’t make policing transactional,” Ubani advised.

Speaking earlier on behalf of others, Irozuru Somtochukwu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said they visited the governor to inform him of their posting to their home state, in line with the IGP’s directive, and to acquaint him with their aspirations and basic welfare needs, to deepen effective policing and personal development.

Somtochukwu, who presented a photo portrait gift to the governor, commended Otti for executing people-centric projects for the Abia people.

He said: “Our posting will help strengthen our bond with our State and deepen our resolve to protect our people even at the risk of our lives if need be.

“Our posting back home after commissioning is part of the Inspector General of Police’s initiative to strengthen community policing by allowing officers to return to their state of origin to begin their career among their own people.

“This initiative fosters trust, collaboration and effective community policing. Abians have witnessed purposeful leadership, people-centred policies and a sincere commitment to the welfare of the common man.

“Your works speak louder, and loudly across Nigeria, and they continue to inspire young people like us to believe that service, integrity and sacrifices still matter.”

Some government officials at the event are the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor (Dr.) Caleb Ajagba, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Navy Commander MacDonald Uba (Rtd), among others.