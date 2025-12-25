Otu felicitates Christians, calls for unity, compassion

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has extended warm Christmas goodwill to Cross Riverians, the Christian faithful and Nigerians across the country, urging citizens to embrace the season as a time for love, reflection and renewed commitment to peace and shared humanity.

In his Christmas message released by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Linus Obogo, the governor described the season as one of deep spiritual significance anchored on the birth of Jesus Christ.

“This sacred season reminds us of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ,” Otu said, describing Christmas as “a timeless symbol of love, hope, sacrifice and the victory of light over darkness.”

He noted that Christmas goes beyond celebration, calling on citizens to reflect on the values that bind society together.

According to him, the season “calls us to deep reflection, on compassion for one another, tolerance in our diversity, and unity in our shared humanity.”

The governor stressed that the message of Christmas remains relevant, particularly at a time when society must consciously choose harmony over division.

“It is a season that urges us to forgive freely, give generously, and renew our collective commitment to peace, justice and selfless service to our communities,” he stated.

Reflecting on the state’s journey, Otu expressed gratitude for the resilience and perseverance of the people of Cross River State, noting that the festive period offers an opportunity to appreciate collective strength and shared aspirations.

“This celebration comes with gratitude for the resilience of our people and renewed faith in our shared future,” he remarked.

The governor commended Cross Riverians for their continued support of his administration, acknowledging the role of prayers and public trust in advancing governance.

“I commend your steadfast support, prayers and belief in our journey toward progress, inclusion and prosperity,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to purposeful leadership, Otu assured the people that his administration remains focused on service with integrity.

“As your Governor, I reaffirm my resolve to serve with integrity and purpose,” he declared.

He also prayed for peace and safety during the festive season, particularly for families and travellers.

“May this Christmas bring joy to your homes, safety to your travels, and abundant blessings in the year ahead,” the governor added.

Governor Otu concluded by praying for the continued peace and prosperity of Cross River State and Nigeria.

“God bless Cross River State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said, wishing citizens a joyful and fulfilling Christmas celebration.