Oyebanji assures residents of safety, scales up surveillance

Governor meets security chiefs

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has assured residents that the state remains safe, peaceful and secured, stressing that his government has taken decisive steps to strengthen intelligence gathering, tighten surveillance across all borders and communities, as well as ensure that criminal elements find no space to operate anywhere within the state.

Oyebanji gave the assurance in Ikogosi-Ekiti yesterday, shortly after a meeting with some heads of security agencies in the state.

He said his government would not relent in progressively scaling up security architecture in and around the state, adding that the meeting was part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to keep Ekiti State secured against any potential threat and to improve inter-agency coordination and collaboration.

The governor, while stating that the safety and well-being of residents was paramount to him, said he had to cut short his leave to personally meet the security chiefs in view of the current development in some parts of the country.

He further said that efforts are being put in place to ensure Ekiti State does not serve as a refuge for criminals.

Oyebanji, therefore, appealed to residents to support security agencies with credible intelligence, stressing that community participation remains vital to the success of security operations.

He, however, commended the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for leaving no stone unturned in the bid to secure the country.

“Well, we are elected to serve the people. With what is happening around borders and neighbouring states, there is a need for me to cut short my leave, come back home and meet with our security chiefs.

“They have assured us that the state would be protected, and whatever it takes to make them do that, we shall continue to offer them.

“As far as we are concerned, Ekiti State is peaceful and we are on track. Most of those issues cannot be discussed here. But we are on track and satisfied with the reports that we have received and I also appeal to our people to help us with intelligence,” the governor stated.

In his remark, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Brig.-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd) commended the governor for his proactive approach in addressing security concerns in the state.

He said that the governor’s decision to cut short his leave to meet with the service chiefs demonstrated a high level of commitment to protecting the lives and property of people in the state.

Ogundana said it was for proactive measures of this nature that Ekiti has earned the reputation of being the safest state in the country, adding that concerted efforts are being made to ensure that the state remains safe and secure.