Oyo accounts for FG’s N30b Bodija explosion aid, says N20b withheld

The Oyo State government has disclosed that the N30 billion released by the Federal Government as part of the intervention fund approved for the January 2024 Bodija explosion in Ibadan has remained untouched for almost two years after the tragic incident.

The government also revealed that the Federal Government is yet to release the outstanding N20 billion balance from the N50 billion approved to support the reconstruction of Old Bodija and its environs following the January 16, 2024, explosion.

In a statement yesterday, the state government said the N30 billion lies in account number 2045199879 with the First Bank.

The state government explained that it deliberately refrained from accessing the funds because the remaining N20 billion was being withheld by relevant federal agencies, without any official explanation.

The statement read in part: “Following the unfortunate explosion that occurred on January 16, 2024, in the Bodija area of Ibadan, and being aware that intervention funds exist at the federal level for states facing emergencies, His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, formally wrote to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, requesting approval for financial support to assist the state in managing the disaster.

“In the letter dated January 19, 2024, Governor Makinde outlined the immediate steps already taken by the Oyo State government to mitigate the impact of the explosion. These measures included the deployment of earth-moving equipment to aid search-and-rescue efforts; the hospitalisation of injured victims with all medical bills fully covered by the state government; the deployment of ambulances and medical personnel to the scene; and the provision of accommodation for displaced victims in hotels at the expense of the state government.

“The governor then highlighted additional areas where federal assistance was required. These included: clearing of rubble and debris as part of continued search and rescue operations; immediate integrity tests on buildings within the affected axis and demolition of unsafe structures; compensation for owners of affected properties; reconstruction of Old Bodija and its environs; expansion of the emergency response hub; environmental impact assessment; logistics support and reimbursement; and infrastructural development required to restore normalcy to Bodija and surrounding communities after the massive destruction.”