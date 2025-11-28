Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun reassure residents on security during, after yuletide

The Joint Security Stakeholders for Oyo, Ogun, Lagos and Osun states on Friday reassured residents of the South-West states and travellers that there will be adequate security and safety of lives and properties around their shared border areas and highways during and beyond the yuletide.

The committee gave this assurance while briefing journalists after the fifth edition of the annual security stakeholders’ meeting held at McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

The meeting had in attendance Security Chiefs from the four states, including the Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Migration and Homeland Security, ACG Segun Adegoke (rtd); Special Adviser on Security to the Lagos State Governor, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan; and his counterpart from Osun State, Barr Ojo Samuel, among others.

Special Adviser on Security to the Governor of Oyo State, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), and his Ogun State counterpart, AIG Olusola Subair (rtd), announced an expansion in the security stakeholders’ meeting to include Lagos and Osun states.

They explained that the meeting was necessary for the committee to review and appraise the security architecture adopted last year; harmonise its activities and also restrategise to strengthen the security measures put in place in their shared corridors for residents and people coming from the Diaspora to enjoy the yuletide.

They noted that the committee also discussed the management of the South-West Security Trust Fund as announced by the six governors of the region at a meeting in Ibadan last week.

They lauded the initiative, which is aimed at making the South-West region remain safe amid the ongoing security threats.

The duo assured of more proactive measures and effective collaboration on security, saying the efforts would be jointly enforced with the traditional institutions and local governments.

Owoseni said, “This is a follow-up meeting to the one we held last year. We usually hold this meeting annually. This is the fifth edition of this meeting and we hold this to deliberate on how to secure our states, Oyo and Ogun.

“But this one is special in the sense that we have Lagos and Osun states joining us today. So we have four states gathered here to discuss how to secure our different states.

“We have come to some conclusions of some actions to take because we know the yuletide is fast approaching. We are going to have our people from the Diaspora coming to celebrate here in Nigeria and we want to give them the assurance that our states are safe for them to come and celebrate.

“So, that is why we are here today. We want to use this opportunity also to thank the management of McPherson University for allowing us to use their facility to hold this meeting.

“We have been having it in Oyo State, but this is the first time that we are having it in Ogun State. Dominion University has always been our host, but today we are having McPherson University as the host.

“We want to assure the general public that with the outcome of this meeting, it is going to be a crime-free yuletide.”

The Joint Security Stakeholders implored residents to be security-conscious before, during and after the yuletide.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Special Adviser on Security to the Ogun State Governor, AIG Olusola (rtd), said the joint security meeting was to review the implementation strategies put in place to address security architecture during the last festive season.

He noted that the stakeholders’ meeting would equally examine vulnerabilities along the expressway and feeder routes and agree on coordinated actions and security measures for the upcoming yuletide.

He added that Oyo and Ogun states had continued to strengthen security agencies by closely supervising deployments, supporting personnel welfare and readiness through commitment to joint actions.

He urged all agencies to provide clear assessments, identify gaps and be committed to the actionable measures required for a safer holiday period and ensure the interstate and its corridors are well secured.

Speaking on the security architecture put in place by the governors of Oyo and Ogun states, the Vice-Chancellor, McPherson University, Prof. Francis Igbasan, commended both states for prioritising security matters with the efforts of the joint technical security committee, noting that the meeting would offer opportunity to harmonise operational strategies, deepen intelligence sharing, strengthen joint patrols and evolve common protocols that will make life unbearable for criminals around the two state borders.