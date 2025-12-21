Oyo stands still as Alaafin confers chieftaincy titles on Seyi Tinubu, Senator Yari

The ancient city of Oyo was on Sunday the centre of attention as the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, conferred prestigious chieftaincy titles on Mr Seyi Tinubu and Senator Abdul’Aziz Yari.

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, was installed as the “Okanlomo of Yorubaland”, a title which translates to “the beloved child” or “the one dear to the hearts of all Yoruba people”. The honour is said to symbolise a custodian of Yoruba values, unity, and cultural heritage. Tinubu, born on 13 October 1985, is a lawyer and entrepreneur. He earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2013. He arrived at the Alaafin’s palace accompanied by his wife, Layal.

Senator Abdul’Aziz Yari, representing Zamfara West and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation, was conferred with the title of “Obaloyin of Yorubaland.” According to the Alaafin’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the title represents love, compassion, justice, and a bridge between physical and spiritual realms. Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State, was accompanied by a delegation of northern senators and political figures.

Both titles are said to carry responsibilities that include promoting Yoruba culture, advising the Alaafin, fostering unity, and advancing education and social welfare.

The ceremony drew a large crowd of dignitaries, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former Ogun State Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, members of the Federal Executive Council, and traditional rulers from Nigeria and the Republic of Benin. Among those present were the Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu; the Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemo Adeniran; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun; and Senator Teslim Folarin. Former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was also in attendance.

The event created opportunities for petty traders around the venue, while Fuji musician Saheed Osupa provided entertainment. Videos circulating on social media captured the atmosphere, showing the diverse assembly of political leaders, lawmakers, and traditional chiefs gathered to witness the installation.

The Alaafin’s palace, steeped in history, once again became a focal point for Yoruba tradition and political symbolism, as the conferment of titles on Tinubu and Yari underscored the intersection of cultural heritage and contemporary leadership.