PANDEF sets up high-level committee, gives 14 days to resolve Rivers political crisis

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has constituted a seven-member High-Level Peace and Reconciliation Committee to address the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, outlining a comprehensive set of terms of reference aimed at restoring stability and democratic order.

The committee, chaired by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Godwin Agabi, SAN, CON, was inaugurated under the authority of PANDEF’s National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali.

According to PANDEF, the committee is mandated to de-escalate tensions arising from the political standoff between Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In its terms of reference, PANDEF directed the committee to fully identify the principal actors involved in the crisis, particularly those at the centre of the dispute between the Governor and the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

The committee is also expected to reach out to other key stakeholders, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, former governors, elders of the Niger Delta, traditional rulers, and leading political figures whose influence could help facilitate peace.

A major focus of the assignment is the facilitation of dialogue, with specific emphasis on encouraging open and constructive communication between Governor Fubara and the State House of Assembly in order to address grievances and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution.

PANDEF further tasked the committee with recommending concrete steps for restoring reconciliation and political stability in Rivers State, as well as identifying measures to restore law and order and safeguard the welfare and security of citizens.

The terms of reference also emphasise the need to promote tolerance, compromise, and political balance among all stakeholders to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

In addition, the committee is required to ensure that any resolution aligns with the democratic will of the people of Rivers State and complies strictly with constitutional provisions.

Recognising the sensitivity of the process, PANDEF directed that all confidential information shared during engagements must be protected in order to build trust and encourage frank discussions among parties.

The committee is expected to consult widely, engaging individuals, groups, and institutions directly or indirectly affected by the crisis, with the goal of building broad consensus for sustainable peace.

PANDEF gave the committee a timeline of 14 days to conclude its assignment and submit a comprehensive report containing findings and recommendations. The report will be forwarded to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Co-Chairmen of the PANDEF Board of Trustees.

PANDEF said the initiative underscores its commitment to peace, democratic governance, and stability in the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.