PANDEF urges calm in Rivers crisis, establishes Agabi-led peace committee

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political organisation of Nigeria’s South-South zone, has expressed serious concern over the escalating political situation in Rivers State.

In a statement jointly signed by the co-chairmen of its Board of Trustees, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, and Obong Victor Attah, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, as well as its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, the forum noted with concern the recent political disagreements that culminated in the decision of the Rivers State House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against the Governor and Deputy Governor.

PANDEF described the development as deeply troubling and potentially destabilising.

Given the strategic importance of Rivers State to the Niger Delta and the Nigerian economy, the forum warned that continued political tension poses significant risks to peace, security and development within the state and beyond.

Reaffirming its long-standing non-partisan and unifying stance, PANDEF called on all parties involved to exercise restraint, embrace dialogue and prioritise mutual understanding. It urged stakeholders to place the welfare of the people of Rivers State above political rivalry and refocus attention on governance, development and social stability.

The forum also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), elders of Rivers State and other concerned Nigerians for their ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore calm.

In furtherance of its peace-building mandate, PANDEF announced the constitution of a high-level reconciliation committee made up of respected national figures to engage all sides and facilitate a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The committee is chaired by a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, CON, and comprises experienced public servants, legislators, security experts and legal practitioners drawn from across the South-South zone.

PANDEF called on all political actors and stakeholders to cooperate fully with the committee, expressing confidence that inclusive dialogue and goodwill would produce a fair and lasting resolution.

The forum reiterated that peace, unity and development remain paramount and must not be sacrificed on the altar of political disagreement.