Parents urged to partner schools to boost education standards

Member, Board of Governors, Trinity International College, Mrs Titilayo Akintemi (left): Chairman, Board of Directors, Trinity University, Pharm. Debo Tade, Chairman, Board of Governors, Trinity International College, Engr. Bayo Kolade, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Trinity Group, Pastor Samuel Olatunji, Director of Education, Trinity International College, Ofada, Mrs Oluponmile Adeyemo, at the media briefing held at Trinity International College, Ofada, Ogun State.

CHAIRMAN, Board of Trustees (BoT), Trinity Group, Mr Samuel Olatunji, has stated that parents must play a crucial role in enhancing education standards and shaping future leaders.

He started this during a media briefing ahead of the 30th anniversary celebration of Trinity International College, Ofada, Ogun State.

The anniversary celebration is scheduled to be held from November 21 to 23, 2025.

Olatunji, who expressed concern over the failure of many parents to involve themselves in their children’s academic and moral development, said parents must rise to their responsibility in moulding children who are sound both in character and learning.

He said: “We blame the government for too many things in the country. No doubt, the government has to provide leadership, but the home factor is also crucial to education standards. Some parents don’t even remember the day their children will return to school, let alone check whether they have done their homework. Some parents visit their children’s school to protest because a teacher has corrected their child. So, the home factor is very important. They send their children to school, but how prepared are the children for schooling?”

ALSO, the Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Calabar Chapter, Eme Nyah Enoh, has appealed to parents to encourage their female children to study science and technology-related courses and pursue careers in engineering.

Speaking at a public lecture and the inauguration of the 5th Chapter Executive in Calabar, Enoh stressed the need to dismantle social barriers that portray engineering as an exclusive career for males. “A woman can embrace engineering and excel, like her male counterpart,” she said.

She dismissed claims that female engineers end up confined to clerical duties.

The APWEN chair urged young girls to pursue science subjects with confidence, noting that engineering offers vast opportunities.