Parents urged to support girls’ pursuit of engineering careers

Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Calabar Chapter, Engr. Eme Nyah Enoh, has appealed to parents to encourage their female children to study science and technology-related courses and pursue careers in engineering.

Speaking at a public lecture and the inauguration of the 5th chapter executive in Calabar, Enoh emphasised the need to dismantle social barriers that portray engineering as a male-dominated field. “A woman can embrace engineering and excel like her male counterpart,” she said.

She dismissed claims that female engineers end up confined to clerical duties. “I am a civil engineer. I do not work in the office as alleged in some claims. The belief that a woman works only in the office even if she studied engineering is false,” she stated.

Recounting her early interest in the profession, Enoh said she decided to become an engineer in Junior Secondary School after seeing a photograph of a woman wearing a helmet and safety gear in a magazine. “I fell in love with the dressing and asked what it would take to become like her,” she recalled.

The APWEN chair urged young girls to pursue science subjects with confidence, noting that engineering offers vast opportunities. “I bought my first car as an engineering student. That is how powerful engineering is. When you study engineering, don’t just float; know the nitty-gritty of the profession,” she advised.

Enoh said her inspiration for seeking office was to strengthen APWEN in Cross River State and “take the association to greater heights.”

Immediate past chairman, Engr. Faith Edu-Itam, also underscored the need to break gender stereotypes in engineering, saying, “Engineering offers vast opportunities. You won’t need to look for jobs; jobs will come looking for you. Even as a student engineer, if you know what you are doing, they will bring design work to you.”

Guest lecturer and Acting Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), Dr. Nkpa Ogarekpe, spoke on the theme: “The Impact of Climate Change on Rainfall Intensity: Implications on Urban Flooding within Calabar Metropolis.”

He urged engineers to factor climate change realities into the design of hydraulic structures to avoid project failures.

In other news, the Lagos State government, through the Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), on Monday, handed over renovated facilities along with educational support materials to Aganju Aka Inclusive Nursery and Primary School 2, Okokomaiko, Lagos, as part of efforts to reduce out-of-school children and promote inclusive education across the state.

The General Manager, LASODA, Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, speaking during the presentation, said that the state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to inclusive education.

Oyetunde-Lawal stated that Lagos has approximately 50 inclusive schools, and the agency is initially focusing on upgrading the infrastructure in some of these schools, with the aim of also spotlighting the teachers to further enhance the educational system.