PDP chair calls for review of security architecture

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki. SAN, has suggested the review of the current security architecture in Nigeria.

The PDP Chairman made the suggestion when he led the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on a sympathy visit to the Niger State governor over the missing schoolchildren and teachers of St. Mary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Council of the state.

Turaki stressed that security issues are critical, hence collaborative efforts are needed towards finding a lasting solution to them.

He added, “We feel what you feel, and we are with you at this very challenging moment,” promising that they will support the governor in whatever way they can to ensure that there is peace and progress in Niger State and indeed the entire country.

According to the PDP Chair, we may be an opposition party, but we believe in responsible opposition; we believe that at times like this, leaders must forget political differences and come together to find a lasting solution for this problem.

The Chairman applauded the efforts of the state government and security agencies towards ensuring the safe recovery of the missing schoolchildren and their teachers.

Responding, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, thanked the National Chairman of the PDP for the visit, which he described as a show of humanity, solidarity, and commitment to democracy.

Bago decried that the activities of terrorists are threats to democracy and that people must all stand to protect it.

The governor urged the opposition party to continue to contribute to nation-building, adding that opposition strengthens and shapes democracy as well as government policies.

While acknowledging the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards the recovery of the schoolchildren and their teachers, the governor assured that all hands are on deck to ensure success.

Mass Abductions

Meanwhile, the United Nations has called on Nigerian authorities to investigate a series of mass abductions in the north-central region, where insurgent attacks have intensified in recent weeks.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Tuesday that at least 402 people, mostly schoolchildren, have been kidnapped in Niger, Kebbi, Kwara and Borno states since 17 November. Only 88 have so far been reported freed or able to escape.

“We are shocked at the recent surge in mass abductions in north-central Nigeria,” OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said in Geneva. “We urge the Nigerian authorities – at all levels – to take all lawful measures to ensure such vile attacks are halted and to hold those responsible to account.”

The agency urged the government to secure the release of those still in captivity and to prevent further attacks by armed groups.