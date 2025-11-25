PDP chief Turaki featured in 2025 Times Africa Who’s Who

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has been named among the continent’s most influential personalities in the 2025 edition of Times Africa Magazine’s Who’s Who in Africa.

The annual compendium, regarded as one of Africa’s most credible guides on leadership excellence, profiles outstanding political leaders, innovators, and reformers across the continent. In its citation, Times Africa Magazine described Turaki as “a visionary public servant, a bridge-builder in national politics, and one of Nigeria’s most respected legal minds whose contributions continue to shape democratic governance across West Africa.”

According to the editors, Turaki’s inclusion followed a rigorous vetting process involving expert nominations, peer review, and assessment of leadership impact across politics, law, and public policy. The magazine said he stood out for his “uncommon blend of political maturity, legal scholarship, administrative competence, and commitment to national unity.”

The publication also highlights his growing national profile following his election as PDP National Chairman in 2025—a period it described as “crucial to Nigeria’s democratic recalibration.”

It commended his leadership style, anchored on consultation, discipline, and inclusiveness, noting his capacity to stabilise complex political structures and inspire confidence among party members.

Beyond his party role, the magazine chronicles Turaki’s extensive legal and administrative background. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, he previously served as Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs and chaired the Presidential Committee on Dialogue and Peace in Northern Nigeria, where he played key roles in promoting peacebuilding, constitutional dialogue, and intergovernmental cooperation.

In its profile on page 235, the compendium describes him as “a statesman with an unwavering belief in Nigeria’s unity, and a reformist whose leadership principles embody discipline, integrity, and strategic foresight.”

It also notes his mentorship of emerging leaders in the legal and political communities.

Editors of Times Africa Magazine said Turaki’s listing reflects his rising influence and sustained contributions to governance. “At a time when Africa urgently needs leaders with clarity, character, and capacity, Turaki represents a generation of public servants who combine policy knowledge with moral depth,” the board stated.

The recognition is expected to further elevate his continental profile as he leads the PDP through a critical phase of internal reforms and political repositioning.