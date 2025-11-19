PRP slams Turaki over call for foreign intervention

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) on Wednesday condemned the newly elected factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Turaki, over his call for foreign intervention in Nigeria’s current political tensions.

The party described the comment as unpatriotic, reckless, and driven by an inferiority complex.

Turaki had reportedly urged the U.S. President Donald Trump and other advanced democracies to intervene in Nigeria’s political situation after events that played out at the PDP secretariat on Tuesday.

National Chairman of the PRP, Falalu Bello, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said such appeals to foreign powers reveal a troubling lack of confidence in Nigeria’s resilience and democratic institutions.

According to Bello, Turaki’s comments insult the sacrifices of countless patriots who fought to uphold the nation’s independence.

The party stressed that external powers often pursue their own interests, warning that inviting them into Nigeria’s internal affairs risks undermining national unity and democratic stability.

He said, “Such a statement is not only unpatriotic but also exposes an alarming inferiority complex that continues to plague some of our so-called politicians and political leaders.

“It reflects a troubling failure to have confidence in Nigeria’s inherent resilience, democratic institutions, no matter the general perception about them, and the collective strength of its people. It is an insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty, independence, and dignity—values that countless patriots have fought to uphold.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation and founded as a republic, with defined territories, independent government and free from any external interference. Our challenges must be solved through internal dialogue, robust democratic processes, and patriotic leadership—not through external forces and foreign powers that may seek to manipulate our internal affairs for their own interests. The PRP reminds

“Turaki and his ilk believe that Nigeria does not need the interference of imperialist states to resolve its crises; it needs genuine patriotism, unity, internally driven solutions, and, of course, genuine partners that will not take advantage of the nation.”

Bello recalled that the fifth principle of the PRP advocates total liberation from imperialism and emphasises that Nigeria’s destiny must be determined by Nigerians themselves.

The party demanded that Turaki and the PDP withdraw the incendiary and misguided remark while urging political leaders to resist any temptation to undermine national sovereignty in the name of saving democracy.