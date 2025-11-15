PDP expels Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, over anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its ongoing 2025 National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, has expelled high-profile members, including Nyesom Wike, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), former Governor Ayo Fayose, Hon. Austin Nwachukwu, and several others.

In a terse statement, the PDP said the landmark move aims to restore unity, discipline, and focus ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The decision, which was promptly ratified by an overwhelming majority of delegates, underscores the party’s commitment to eradicating internal divisions and anti-party conduct that have plagued its progress,” the party said.

More to follow…