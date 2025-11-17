PDP’s future in doubt after disputed convention returns Turaki, elects NWC

• Party leaders insist convention remains valid, binding • S’West PDP hails Makinde; APC says convention a ‘charade’

• INEC officials leave venue early over legal uncertainty • Analysts fear prolonged litigation may upend new NWC

• Fintiri distances self from expulsion motion • S’South secretary denies expulsion, reaffirms loyalty to Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has plunged deeper into crisis after a factional convention in Ibadan produced a disputed 19-member National Working Committee (NWC) under new National Chairman Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, despite conflicting court orders that threaten the party’s legality, cohesion and prospects ahead of future elections.

Those elected alongside Turaki, who was returned unopposed, included Hamza Akuyan Koshe (Deputy National Chairman, North), Dr Daniel Ambrose W. (Deputy National Chairman, South), Arapaja Taofeek Gbola-Oladejo (National Secretary), Ihediwa Richard Nnabugwu (Deputy National Secretary), Isa Abubakar (National Treasurer), Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel (National Financial Secretary) and Theophilus Daka Shan (National Organising Secretary).

Also elected were Ini Ememobong Essien (National Publicity Secretary), Aribisala Adewale Idowu (National Auditor), Bara’u Shafi’i (National Legal Adviser), Ogbu Anthonia Chinenyenwa (National Woman Leader), Solarin Sunday Adekunle (Deputy National Organising Secretary), Farida Umar Hamid (Deputy National Publicity Secretary), Aigbokhaevbo Harrison O. (Deputy National Treasurer), Hamsatu Adamu (Deputy National Woman Leader), Tina Puna Musa (Deputy National Financial Secretary), Usamatu Maharazu (Deputy National Auditor) and Elec-Njaka Chikere (Deputy National Youth Leader).

A major highlight of the elective convention was the withdrawal of Lado Dan Marke, the PDP’s 2023 governorship candidate in Katsina State, which paved the way for Turaki to secure 1,516 affirmative votes. The convention also approved the expulsion of 11 high-ranking members, including the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and embattled former national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, among others.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the convention, particularly the expulsion of senior stakeholders, many of whom have initiated multiple court actions challenging the exercise.

Commenting on the implications of the convention despite the conflicting court pronouncements, Abuja-based constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Okueyelegbe Sylvanus Maliki, Esq., described the orders of the Federal High Court, Abuja, and the Ibadan High Court as “aberrations which ought not to be in the first instance”.

He stated: “There is no way the ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja would have successfully aborted the PDP convention in view of the Ibadan High Court permitting the holding of the convention.

“Both courts are courts of coordinate jurisdictions whose decisions are not binding on each other. The conflicting orders of the Federal High Court Abuja and that of Ibadan High Court are aberrations which ought not to be. There is no way the ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja would have successfully aborted the PDP convention in view of the Ibadan High Court permitting the holding of the convention.”

Okueyelegbe stressed that, being courts of coordinate jurisdiction, the decisions of the Oyo State High Court and the Abuja Federal High Court are not binding on each other. He noted that “a court of equal status has no jurisdiction to entertain and hear a suit for the determination of the meaning or implication of a judgment of the same or another High Court or court of coordinate status or concurrent jurisdiction, to secure the enforcement of the judgment one way or the other.

“If it admits such a case, it would inexorably review the said judgment, an exercise it has no jurisdiction to engage in. The main issue is the propriety of the conflicting orders.

“Law is not founded on emotions and sentiment. On whether the PDP’s claim of non-service of Federal High Court processes on them will stand depends on the mode of service ordered by the court. A party against whom an order is made is entitled to be served with the said court order. We are all seeing the conflicting orders in the media space,” he declared.

The legal practitioner, however, warned that there are grave implications for the outcome of the PDP convention if it is shown that a valid court order was flouted. He added that the settled position of the law is that orders of court, whether of the Federal High Court or otherwise, “whether valid or not, must be obeyed until they are set aside, as long as they are subsisting, by all, no matter how lowly or highly placed in society.

“It has never been the law that a party can, on its own volition, decide to pick or choose which orders to obey and which not to obey. It is even more serious to disobey a valid and subsisting decision or order of a court of law just because the party considers that the said order ought not to have been made in the first place.”

Also speaking, Barrister Okpan Ozinko expressed deep concerns over the influence of conflicting court orders on the Ibadan convention, describing the development as a “dangerous abuse of judicial process capable of worsening the ongoing crisis in the opposition party.”

According to Ozinko, it was “appalling” that courts of coordinate jurisdiction would issue contradictory rulings on the same subject, noting that such actions erode public confidence in the judiciary and create confusion among political actors.

He said the controversies emerged after a Federal High Court in Abuja reportedly restrained the PDP from going ahead with the convention, despite an earlier order by an Oyo State High Court which upheld the exercise.

“Any fresh suit filed on the same subject, after an existing order, amounts to an abuse of court process if the parties and subject matter are the same.

“It’s very sad that courts of coordinating jurisdiction give conflicting orders on the same issue, same party and same subject matter. A judge aware of a pending order and still going ahead to issue another that contradicts it should be investigated by the National Judicial Council,” Ozinko stated.

To avert future contradictory rulings, the lawyer recommended a central judicial information system that would immediately notify judges nationwide of pending orders on politically sensitive matters, thereby preventing conflicting pronouncements and the possible breakdown of law and order.

On the claim by the PDP that it was not served with the Abuja ruling, Ozinko said public knowledge of a court decision is a sufficient basis for compliance while seeking redress through appeal, adding, “If we keep disobeying court orders on the excuse that we were not served, it is not proper. A party must either appeal such a ruling or ask a higher court for a stay of execution.”

The lawyer also warned that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may be caught in contempt if it proceeds with actions that align with one court order and contradict the other.

He argued that unless one of the conflicting orders is set aside, “either party could approach the court on grounds of abuse of court process,” potentially placing the newly constituted National Working Committee (NWC) at the centre of prolonged litigation.

“Those emerging from this convention may end up spending money and time only for the exercise to be set aside. It is like building a house on sandy ground,” he added.

On the possible expulsion of former Rivers State governor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, from the PDP, Ozinko said the party is likely to face serious internal and financial implications, but may have no choice if it intends to enforce discipline.

“Wike has paid his dues, no doubt, but nobody is bigger than the party. Expelling him is not an easy choice, but it’s a decision the party may need to take if it must move forward,” he said.

Motion to expel Wike, others

The motion for expulsion, raised by former Deputy National Chairman (South-West), Chief Olabode George, and seconded by Pharm Samaila Adamu Burga, sought the removal of Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose; Senator Samuel Anyanwu; Umar Bature; Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN); Mohammed Abdulrahman; Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; Austine Nwachukwu; Abraham Amah; George Turner; and Chief Dan Orbih for alleged anti-party activities and grave constitutional violations.

The motion cited Articles 10(6), 58(1)(b), (c), (f), (i), (j) and (l), and 59(1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (2017, as amended). It argued that under Articles 33(2)(1), (2)(j), (n) and (r), the National Convention, as the party’s supreme organ, retains the authority to discipline members.

It stated that the affected persons openly campaigned for opposition candidates, organised illegal parallel congresses, and instituted lawsuits to disrupt party processes. One such lawsuit, Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025: Hon. Austine Nwachukwu & Ors. v INEC & 8 Ors., sought to halt the 2025 National Convention “without just cause,” constituting a violation of Article 58(1)(l).

The motion further alleged that Senator Anyanwu, Umar Bature and Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade “ingloriously supported” Wike’s faction in efforts to frustrate the convention. It added that the conduct of Wike and his allies had caused the party to “lose esteem, regard and public respect,” contrary to Articles 58(1)(b) and (i).

Despite this, the legitimacy of the convention itself has been questioned following a ruling by an Abuja High Court obtained by former Adamawa governor, Sule Lamido, and other subsisting orders seeking to stop the exercise.

But party leaders insisted the convention would proceed. Members of the Board of Trustees also expressed confidence in its legality. National Vice Chairman (South-South), Emma Ogini, told The Guardian that the rulings posed no threat to the process. Chief Bode George also criticised Lamido for taking the PDP to court, insisting that the convention and its outcome would stand “regardless of the antics of the party’s undertakers.”

Another credibility challenge was the absence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). National Vice Chairman (South-West), Ajisafe Toyese, disclosed that INEC representatives were at the venue but “left earlier than expected,” possibly due to conflicting court orders issued ahead of the convention.

He explained that although the party obtained a favourable judgment before Saturday’s exercise, another ruling from the same court sought to halt it. “Since the conflicting judgments came from courts of equal jurisdiction, only a higher court can resolve it,” he said.

Toyese added that the expelled members may “head to court” and rely on INEC and “federal might” to pursue their claims. In Osun, Diran Odeyemi criticised the expulsion process, arguing that no investigative panel was constituted in line with party rules, and that members should be expelled from their wards, not at the convention.

He maintained that a convention “has no power to expel any member,” noting that the development could make it difficult, if not impossible, for aspirants to contest on the PDP platform until the court cases are resolved.

He also revealed that Governor Ademola Adeleke, who was absent from the convention, may consider an alternative platform for his 2026 re-election bid if the crisis persists.

But former National Vice Chairman (South-West), Eddy Olafeso, disagreed, insisting the Ibadan convention “has come to stay” and will reposition the PDP. He maintained that the convention has the authority to expel senior members such as Wike and others.

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate and founding PDP member, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called for immediate reconciliation and a return to the party’s founding principles. He warned that Nigeria’s democracy is at risk if the PDP remains fragmented.

Hashim’s statement followed the factional Ibadan convention held in defiance of contradictory court orders and a subsisting judgment restraining the exercise. He said the controversies exposed widening cracks within the opposition.

He recalled the PDP’s founding 27 years ago, describing it as a landmark moment that united more than 13 distinct political associations through dialogue, consultation and inclusion—a coalition strong enough to stabilise Nigeria’s democracy after years of military rule.

He noted that this inclusive spirit helped the PDP secure almost two-thirds of positions in the December 1998 local government elections, a victory that strengthened civilian governance. Hashim warned that the current crisis—marked by fragmentation, judicial battles and exclusionary politics—contradicts the party’s foundational values.

“Inclusion, not exclusion, is the tradition of the PDP,” he said. “We must bring all sides back to the table to save the PDP and save Nigeria’s democracy.” He urged party leaders to embrace unity, adding that “this is not the season to expel members but to reconcile and rebuild.”

Fintiri recants

Renouncing the expulsion motion on Wike, Adamawa State governor and member of the convention committee, Ahmadu Fintiri, sharply dissociated himself from the decision, stressing that it is not in the best interest of the party and that he would not be part of any act that could further plunge the PDP into unending crisis.

In a statement issued in Yola through his Chief Press Secretary, the governor stated: “As a faithful party member, my position is clear. I stand for the peace and stability of the PDP, and I will not support anything that could lead to its disintegration. I believe that peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party.”

The Adamawa State chief executive, who is also a known ally of Wike, urged all stakeholders to work towards healing the divisions within the party and to strive for unity and cohesion.

“As a loyal party man, I remain committed to supporting efforts that promote peace, stability and progress within the PDP. My position on this matter is guided by the desire for peace and reconciliation, and I will continue to work towards achieving this goal,” Fintiri stated.

S’West PDP hails Makinde as ‘biblical Moses’ as APC slams convention as ‘charade’

The South-West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has praised Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, describing him as a “biblical Moses” for what it called his role in rescuing the party from forces allegedly determined to hold it “by the jugular”.

But the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) condemned the convention, calling it a “charade” and a “carnival of shame, lawlessness and impunity”.

In a statement issued yesterday, the PDP Zonal Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atofarati, said the successful conduct of the national convention had restored public confidence in the PDP, noting that many Nigerians had long yearned for genuine democratic leadership, in contrast to what he described as the ruling APC’s “divide-and-rule tactics”.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has once again demonstrated exemplary leadership and must be commended for saving the party from total collapse. He can best be described as the biblical Moses of the PDP, whose collaborative efforts with other well-meaning leaders have given the party a new lease of life,” Atofarati said.

He alleged that the Tinubu administration, “having been rejected by Nigerians”, orchestrated the prolonged crisis within the PDP. With the election of new officers into the National Executive Committee (NEC), he said the party could now move beyond distractions and begin mobilising support ahead of the 2027 general elections. He added that the APC’s “political decline” would become evident during the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections in 2026.

The zone congratulated all newly elected NEC members and expressed confidence in their capacity to strengthen internal discipline and uphold the party’s ideals. It also commended PDP governors for their steadfastness and praised the government and people of Oyo State for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the convention.

However, the APC maintained that the convention was a carnival of shame. It said that despite multiple court orders directing its suspension, the faction led by Makinde “went ahead with the event”, with Ibadan hosting delegates said to have come from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to elect a new set of national officers.

In a statement, the APC Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, Olawale Sadare, accused Makinde of subjecting Ibadan residents to hardship throughout the event. He alleged that commercial transport operators were compelled to withdraw their services and relocate to the venue to give an impression of a large turnout.

“Impunity has become synonymous with the PDP, and this was again displayed when a group within the party disregarded judicial orders to stage an illegal gathering in Ibadan under the guise of a national convention,” the statement said. “Governor Makinde has now confirmed fears that he is bent on completely destroying the umbrella party through his latest show of naivety and desperation for national prominence, despite his failures on the home front.”

The APC further accused the governor of ignoring protests over alleged demolition of properties along the proposed Ibadan Circular Road corridor, while worsening residents’ hardship by removing commercial vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles from the roads “to project a successful convention”.

It also claimed that a large portion of the September allocations to the 33 local government councils was diverted to fund the convention, alleging that many PDP governors declined to contribute financially.

“It is important for Governor Makinde to know that every kobo of public funds spent on the failed PDP project will be accounted for,” the APC said.

Describing the convention as a “kangaroo exercise”, the APC argued that it signalled the “beginning of the end” for the PDP. “Makinde and his co-travellers have chosen cremation over interment for their party upon its inevitable death. However, it is not too late for the warring groups in the PDP to embrace peace and begin planning for possible relevance in the 2031 general elections, as 2027 is already lost,” the statement added.

S’South PDP secretary denies expulsion, reaffirms loyalty to Wike

The Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South Zone, George Turnah, has dismissed reports of his expulsion from the party, describing them as false and pledging his continued loyalty to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Turnah, who also serves as the Caretaker Chairman of the PDP in Bayelsa State, urged party members and the public to disregard the alleged expulsion, saying it deserved no attention.

He was listed among eight persons purportedly expelled at the party’s 2025 convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday over allegations of anti-party activities. The party had said the action was taken to curb internal divisions. The motion for the expulsions was moved by former PDP Vice Chairman (South), Olabode George, and seconded by Bauchi State Chairman, Samaila Burga.

But in a statement issued yesterday, Turnah described the reports as “frivolous and laughable”. The statement, released by his Media Assistant, Kelvin Loveday Egbo, and titled Clarification on Purported Expulsion of George Turnah from the PDP, dismissed the development as fake and baseless.

He said the move was “a pitiful display of desperation” from what he called political opportunists and mischief-makers in the party. Turnah argued that since the PDP held its convention in 2022 to nominate its presidential candidate for the 2023 election, no other legitimate convention had taken place. He added that the party’s constitution clearly outlines offences and disciplinary procedures to ensure fairness before any action is taken.

Reaffirming his commitment to the PDP, the statement read: “This report falsely claims that he has been expelled from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during a social gathering in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“For clarity, George Turnah categorically states that this news is entirely fake and baseless. It is nothing more than a pitiful display of desperation from certain political opportunists and mischief-makers within the party. Such claims hold no merit and can be dismissed as ‘good riddance to bad rubbish.’

“It should be noted that there has not been any legitimate PDP National Convention held anywhere in Nigeria since the last one conducted in 2022, which was for the purpose of nominating the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential elections.

“Moreover, the PDP Constitution clearly and unambiguously outlines offences and the corresponding disciplinary procedures to be followed, ensuring the right to fair hearing as a prerequisite for any disciplinary action.

“Turnah remains a bona fide member and a duly elected official of the party, with unwavering commitment to its ideals. His loyalty to the National Leader of the Party and Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, remains steadfast and unshakeable.”

Lagos APC calls convention ‘political funeral’, says opposition party now irrelevant

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibadan as a political “funeral in disguise”, insisting that the opposition party has slipped into irrelevance.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr Oluseye Oladejo, the APC said the convention, marked by boycotts, low turnout and controversy, was a “charade” that exposed the deepening crisis within the PDP.

The ruling party mocked the gathering as a “valedictory service” rather than a convention, noting that several PDP governors and senior stakeholders stayed away, a development it said signalled the party’s terminal decline.

The APC also pointed to the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the exercise, describing this as the final seal on what it termed an illegitimate and irrelevant event.

“The spectacle that unfolded at the so-called 2026 PDP National Convention – an event trumpeted as a rebirth but which, in reality, resembled a political obsequies for a once-dominant party now trapped in irreversible decline.

“What transpired was nothing but a charade – a poorly scripted show of confusion and desperation, an embarrassment to the political class, and a new low for an erstwhile national party that once wore the toga of invincibility and gripped the nation’s political space by the jugular. Those glory days are clearly over,” the statement read.

The APC argued that the leadership changes could not conceal what it described as a “rudderless” and “comatose” opposition, insisting the PDP had failed to provide Nigerians with a credible alternative.

“Today’s PDP is no longer a national institution – it is a refuge for internally displaced politicians, career defectors and political daydreamers struggling for survival. Nigerians are not confused: a party that cannot manage itself cannot offer leadership to a nation,” Oladejo said.

The APC said the boycott by some governors and delegates from multiple states suggested that even core PDP members were distancing themselves from the troubled party ahead of the 2027 general elections.