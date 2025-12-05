Pensioners set to protest naked nationwide

The Coalition of Federal Pensioners of Nigeria is planning a nationwide naked protest to press home its demand for payment of its members’ outstanding pension increment arrears and palliative allowances.

The coalition’s National Chairman, Mr Mukaila Ogunbote, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos. Ogunbote is also the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NIPOST Chapter.

He said the protest would hold on Dec. 8, except the Federal Government would, before then, pay arrears of N32,000 pension increment and N25,000 palliative allowance approved in 2023.

The Federal Ministry of Finance and Accountant General Office are not taking us serious; so, all pensioners must come out en masse to fight for the injustice,” he said.

According to him, the protest will take place in Abuja, Lagos and all other states.

He said that the protest would be staged at the offices of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate and in front of Nigeria Television Authority stations.

He urged all chairmen and secretaries of organisations affiliated to the coalition to mobilise their members for the protest.

“We must show the wound that our clothes are covering. The protest is continuous until we receive alert of N32,000 pension increment and N25,000 for six months. Those who can’t come and go back should come with mats.

“All pensioners must come out and fight for their rights,” he said.